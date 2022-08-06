ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Port Authority said it expects the parts to repair the damaged baggage belt in the ticketing area at Rohlsen Airport to arrive later this month.
In a statement released Friday, the Authority said that the new parts for the baggage belt had to be special ordered, and were transported by truck from Utah on July 27 en route to Florida.
“Once the freight forwarder in Florida receives the parts, they will be shipped to St. Croix,” the press release stated. “Upon receipt, VIPA’s airport maintenance staff will install the parts — a process estimated to take four days.”
In the meantime, “VIPA is hiring temporary baggage handlers to assist travelers with their luggage,” the press release stated.
The Authority said that the long wait for repairs is due to difficulty sourcing the parts for the 25-year old baggage belt system because they could not be procured from any vendor. Instead, “the parts had to be manufactured, which took some time,” the press release stated.
The full replacement of the aging baggage handling system at Rohlsen was authorized by Port Authority’s Board. Airport officials, the statement noted, have already begun the process of developing specifications for the new system.
“VIPA extends gratitude for the patience of the public as they work to fix the issue as fast as possible,” according to the press release.