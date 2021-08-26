ST. THOMAS — It will soon be easier for cruise visitors to St. Croix to take boat tours and get on dive boats as the V.I. Port Authority Board has chosen Eleven Construction to rebuild the South Tender Landing Pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility on St. Croix.
The board voted on the proposal Wednesday during its regular monthly meeting.
The authority had received two proposals for the project, a $1.7 million bid from Eleven Construction and an approximately $2.4 million bid from Underwater Mechanix.
Eleven Construction has worked on other Port Authority projects throughout the territory, including the new parking structure at the Red Hook ferry terminal.
The pier was in poor condition prior to Hurricane Maria and was destroyed by the storm.
Funding for the dock is being provided by the V.I. Legislature and once the dock is completed, it will generate revenue through dock fees for the authority.
Other projects
Board members also authorized the Executive Director Carlton Dowe to execute an Airport Rescue Grant. The grants from the Federal Aviation Administration fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, airport markings and other improvements. Airports are entitled to funding each year based on passenger volume, according to the FAA.
The fiscal year 2019 Supplemental Appropriation Grant will be going towards improvements on the King Airport terminal building, as well as replacing the commuter baggage handling system. Under the grant, the Federal Aviation Administration will pay 90% of costs incurred, with a maximum of $1,727,531.
The Rohlsen Airport expansion and modernization project is progressing quickly the board was told.
Project contractor J. Benton Construction has reported it is ahead of schedule and the project is now slated to be completed by November. Originally, the contractor projected construction not be finished until March.
Phase one of the project includes increased seating, updated lounge space and restrooms, a new roof to allow for additional concessions space and upgrading mechanical systems for additional air-conditioned areas.
Board member Celestino White Sr. also brought attention to the need for a second private-sector board member to represent St. Thomas. Five board positions are reserved for private citizens appointed by the governor.
“It’s been over a year since they left, and we need to alert the governor of that,” White said.
— Contact reporter Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714-9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi.