The V.I. Port Authority on Wednesday said it’s beefing up infrastructure on St. Croix and that more than $55 million has been expended on capital and operational costs thus far.
The information was shared during a board meeting where members received updates on one of the major projects on the island: construction of the Gordon Finch Molasses Dock Terminal.
The authority reported that construction on the $24 million project should be completed by December, and Vivot Construction is making the final preparations for pier dredging. When completed, all cargo operations from Gallows Bay Marine Facility will be moved to Molasses Pier, which will make way for smaller “boutique” ships to dock in Gallows Bay.
When questioned by the board on what the transition would look like for cargo ships headed to the Molasses Pier, Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said, “Everything has to be hand in hand. We are still looking at that closely, but hopefully by January we can start.”
Dowe also thanked his staff and the governing board for their work on a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with Royal Caribbean International to extend the cruise line’s existing 10-year preferential berthing agreement.
“This partnership will help expand and develop our Crown Bay and Sub Base area, which will be a great boost for the territory’s economy,” Dowe said.
The authority intends to revitalize the Crown Bay district to appeal to residents and cruise visitors, and Dowe mentioned that representatives from Royal Caribbean would be visiting St. Thomas at week’s end to discuss development plans. A local offering that may soon bolster the authority’s effort to enliven the St. Thomas’ marina was also considered during the meeting.
Board members approved a three-year lease agreement with current government employee Ian Turnbull for parcels 17 and 191 in the Crown Bay area, where Turnbull intends to build a coconut-themed business, the “Koko Shak”
Turnbull is currently the V.I. Festivals Division director under the V.I. Tourism Department.
“Ian Turnbull wants to continue his grandfather Wilfred Turnbull’s legacy as a community staple, where he was well known by tourists and locals for the sale of his famous coconuts and coconut-related products,” the property management document stated.
Turnbull plans to sell coconut products, cane juice, local treats, branded apparel, drinks and food.
The authority would charge him $1,405.84 a month in rent for the 6,748 square feet of space.
As for the its aviation capital projects, Phase 1 of the Rohlsen Airport Terminal Improvements is slated to be completed by the end of November — 96 days past the original completion date.
Board members approved a change order for the project, after the authority’s engineering director, Dale Gregory, said unforeseen delays out of J. Benton Construction’s control contributed to the extension.
On St. Thomas, the authority welcomed LIAT representatives for an airport walk-through after an announcing that the airline will resume services to the island in late November or early December.
The board also met in executive session and spokesperson Monifa Brathwaite reported the board voted to approve negotiated terms of the United Industrial Workers of the Seafarers International Union collective bargaining agreement for the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting/Law Enforcement Officer Union for Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, and to authorize salary adjustments necessary due to the union contract.