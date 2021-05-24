ST. THOMAS — As the V.I. Port Authority navigates the continuing crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is putting the devastation of the 2017 hurricanes farther behind it.
Financials
While the Authority’s financial picture is grim in light of the ongoing suspension of cruising brought by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order, things were expected to be worse, according to financial information presented at Wednesday’s board meeting.
For the six months ending March 31, the Port Authority recorded an operating loss of nearly $10 million on an accrual basis, a loss of $10.4 million when compared to fiscal year 2020. That’s actually $6.9 million above budgeted expectations with operating expenses trailing expectations by $5.3 million, 15 percent below budget expectations.
The good news largely centers around the Aviation Division, where a rebound in arrivals has revenues coming in ahead of projections. Authority officials recently told senators they expect the territory’s airports to be surpassing pre-pandemic traveler numbers by June.
During the six month period, the Authority “realized a $1.6 million operating loss, excluding depreciation” of $8.3 million, according to the financial report. Overall revenues decreased by 37 percent — $1.9 million at the Aviation Division, $10.2 million at the Marine Division and by $8,000 at Bournefield “and other revenues.”
The Authority reports it currently has $33.6 million in “cash resources” and maintains an assets to liabilities ratio of 4.24 to 1.
All eyes on July 6
While the Fourth of July may bring fireworks, it is July 6 that Port Authority officials will be waiting for to celebrate.
If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and V.I. Health Department approve, July 6 could see the first cruise ship call on the territory in more than a year.
“Nothing firm,” Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe cautioned board members on Wednesday. “Just trying to work with them. We held a meeting with all the stakeholders right in this room — Tourism, WICO, all of them.”
“Just try to be prepared if July 6 becomes a real date for the territory,” Dowe told board members.
Carnival Cruise Line has already announced it is planning to resume sailing from Port Miami on July 4 aboard the Carnival Horizon — although its first announced itineraries take the ship to Mexico and the western Caribbean, not the Virgin Islands. Royal Caribbean is resuming Caribbean cruises in June with the Celebrity Millennium setting sail from St. Maarten and the Adventure of the Seas sailing from Nassau in the Bahamas.
Construction update
As the 2021 hurricane season begins, the Authority is finally putting the 2017 hurricane season behind it.
During Wednesday’s board meeting, representatives of Lemartec, the firm that was awarded an emergency engineering and construction management contract to tackle the more than $80 million in hurricane damage suffered by the authority at nearly 120 properties, reported that it is putting the finishing touches — or in this case basketball hoops — on the project.
A park operated by the Port Authority on Lindbergh Bay should be ready in days as builders are just awaiting hoops for the basketball court and fake palm fronds for a water feature.
The story was similar at other Port Authority properties such as the nearby purchasing building where a subcontractor was finishing “a tiny bit of metal work” and the airports where issues are down to “nickel and dime” items.
The one lagging project is the St. Croix Marine Container Port, where a dispute with a subcontractor has delayed work at a 42,000-square-foot warehouse. Workers on the project will be the last Lemartec employees at Port Authority properties.
As hurricane-related projects are finishing up, board members awarded Authority contractor Kimley-Horn $250,000 for design and bid services to procure a new baggage system for commuter flights at King Airport and $374,195 for design and bid services for reconstruction of a portion of the apron at the airport.
And for travelers on St. Croix, board members were told work is progressing well, although things are a bit hotter than intended since issues with the air conditioning should be resolved as soon as the new ceiling is installed.