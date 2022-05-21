A V.I. Port Authority officer is facing federal charges after he admitted to smuggling more than 27 pounds of cocaine into Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The officer, Wayne Jeffers, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations filed an affidavit detailing the circumstances of the arrest.
The case began on May 11 at around 5:50 a.m. when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was conducting a security check at the airport, and noticed a tarp on the floor of a ladder truck on the ramp side of the airport that was “unusual and out of place,” according to the affidavit.
The officer saw the tarp was resting on a black suitcase, which he opened and “immediately observed several brick-like objects” that tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total of 12.6 kilograms, or about 27.7 pounds, according to the affidavit.
A Homeland Security Investigation agent responded to assist in the investigation, and reviewed surveillance video to determine how the suitcase got into the truck.
The video shows that at around 1:15 a.m. on May 11, a V.I. Port Authority vehicle approached the ladder truck without lights, and remained in the area for about two minutes before leaving again, according to the affidavit.
The security log at the entry gate showed that Jeffers had signed in at 1:10 a.m. and signed out again at 1:20 a.m., and he was the only Port Authority officer working at that time, according to the affidavit.
Federal agents called Jeffers in for questioning, and he waived his right to remain silent and agreed to answer questions, according to the affidavit.
Jeffers “admitted to placing the black suitcase into the ladder truck. Jeffers stated that he was not sure what was in the black suitcase, but that he was told it would be drugs,” according to the affidavit. “Jeffers stated that he was going to get paid $50,000 to place the black suitcase into the truck.”
V.I. Port Authority spokeswoman Monifa Brathwaite was contacted Friday for comment, but had not responded as of Daily News presstime this morning.