A V.I. Port Authority officer has pleaded guilty to conspiring with another man to smuggle 26 pounds of cocaine through Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
The officer, Wayne Jeffers, 52, and Charles Rawlins III, 39, both of St. Croix, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Rawlins and Jeffers each face a mandatory minimum term of 10 years imprisonment on their conviction, according to the news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 11 before U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis.
The case began on May 11 at around 5:50 a.m. when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was conducting a security check at the airport, and noticed a tarp on the floor of a ladder truck on the ramp side of the airport that was “unusual and out of place,” according to the affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
The officer saw the tarp was resting on a black suitcase, which he opened and “immediately observed several brick-like objects” that tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video showed that at around 1:15 a.m. on May 11, a V.I. Port Authority vehicle approached the ladder truck without lights, and remained in the area for about two minutes before leaving again, according to the affidavit.
The security log at the entry gate showed that Jeffers had signed in at 1:10 a.m. and signed out again at 1:20 a.m., and he was the only Port Authority officer working at that time, according to the affidavit.
Jeffers “admitted to placing the black suitcase into the ladder truck. Jeffers stated that he was not sure what was in the black suitcase, but that he was told it would be drugs,” according to the affidavit. “Jeffers stated that he was going to get paid $50,000 to place the black suitcase into the truck.”
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.