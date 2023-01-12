A V.I. Port Authority officer has pleaded guilty to conspiring with another man to smuggle 26 pounds of cocaine through Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.

The officer, Wayne Jeffers, 52, and Charles Rawlins III, 39, both of St. Croix, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

