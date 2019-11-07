The V.I. Port Authority will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. this evening to discuss proposed rate hikes at the new parking facility at the Urman Victor Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook, St. Thomas.
The public hearing will be held at the modular classrooms in room 301 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in Red Hook. Monthly parking will also be discussed.
