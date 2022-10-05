RCG

V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe, center, is flanked by VIPA Board Chairman Willard John, left, and Jayne Halcomb, far right, Royal Caribbean Group’s director of Destination Development, as he signs new agreements. In the back row are Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr., Wendy McDonald, RCG‘s regional vice president of Government Relations for the Caribbean, and Sen. Franklin Johnson.

 Photo courtesy of the V.I. Port Authority

Residents and cruise ship passengers can look forward to more attractions and upgrades in Frederiksted after V.I. Port Authority officials signed a renewed commitment from Royal Caribbean Group on Tuesday at Ann E. Abramson Pier on St. Croix.

The agreements also mean an infusion of tourism dollars for the territory as Royal Caribbean agreed to a per-passenger fee, according to Carlton Dowe, Port Authority executive director.