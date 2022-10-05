Residents and cruise ship passengers can look forward to more attractions and upgrades in Frederiksted after V.I. Port Authority officials signed a renewed commitment from Royal Caribbean Group on Tuesday at Ann E. Abramson Pier on St. Croix.
The agreements also mean an infusion of tourism dollars for the territory as Royal Caribbean agreed to a per-passenger fee, according to Carlton Dowe, Port Authority executive director.
Royal Caribbean Group officials, joined Dowe and other local officials including Calvert White, Sports, Parks, and Recreation commissioner, Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr. and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on St. Croix Tuesday where they toured the Ann Abramson Pier and ratified “two important documents with VIPA regarding port fees and the existing Memorandum of Understanding between VIPA and the cruise company.”
VIPA spokesperson Monifa Marrero Brathwaite said in a news release that the first document is an addendum to an existing 10-year Piers Usage Agreement between the Port Authority and Royal Caribbean that was executed in June 2016. The revised agreement includes an increase in the rate of the per passenger port fees paid to berth at the cruise ports on St. Thomas and St. Croix, Brathwaite said in a released statement.
The second document is an extension of an existing MOU between the Port Authority and the cruise company for the development of the Crown Bay dock on St. Thomas. The MOU expired Sept. 30 and was extended to Dec. 31.
Dowe praised the new agreements, noting that for more than 25 years cruise ships traveling to St. Croix were charged no fee. Royal Caribbean agreed that it “wasn’t fair” and negotiated with V.I. officials to charge a $7 fee per passenger, to take effect in January 2023.
Dowe said the action taken Tuesday was long in the making. He said that V.I. officials traveled to Miami, Fla., to discuss and sign agreements with Royal Caribbean to increase tourism on St. Croix.
“This didn’t just start with what you’re seeing here today. The Port Authority couldn’t make this happen alone, all of us have to participate, it’s a community effort,” said Dowe, who added that Crucians can expect the first visit by the cruise company on Nov. 2.
“We want the steel pan playing, and the mocko jumbies dancing,” he said.
Bryan also pledged to continue to improve the experience for visitors, noting that Royal Caribbean Group is a favorite of Port Authority because its commitment to working with the territory. He thanked officials for their continued partnership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When nothing was happening, Royal Caribbean stepped in and said ‘Listen, let’s start preparing people for when cruise ships return,’” he said.
Bryan, who said that tourism is the “bread and butter” of the Virgin Islands, said that among the improvements will be restrooms for the disabled, free WiFi, trolleys for easy commute downtown, outdoor showers, repairing the boardwalk, adding a mini golf course, reopening Whim Museum, and conducting local food tours.
Jayne Halcomb, director of Destination Development for Royal Caribbean Group, said the company’s goal is to build upon the guest experience and triple the number of guest passengers that come to St. Croix. The group has committed to bringing 140,000 passengers to the island, she said.
“We really want to make sure that we’re treating St. Croix independently in addition to St. Thomas,” she said. According to VIPA, this is an increase of 180 % in comparison to the 50,000 passengers that visited St. Croix in 2019.
According to VIPA, cruise visits resumed in 2021, following the pandemic with Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Edge being the first ship to call on St. Thomas on July 20.
It was followed by Celebrity Equinox — the first to visit St. Croix post-pandemic on Aug. 8, 2021.
That year, 245,695 cruise passengers visited during the period of July through December 2021. During the period of January to July 2022, a total of 510,906 passengers visited.
“These statistics prove that the USVI remains one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world,” according to VIPA.