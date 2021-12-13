The V.I. Port Authority and Royal Caribbean have big plans for the development of Crown Bay Marina and Sub Base areas, but it means that small businesses already there will be pushed out to make room for tourist attractions.
Building 10 in Sub Base, owned by the Port Authority, currently houses industrial businesses, including an auto mechanic shop, generator repair shop and a tire shop. The owners, however, will soon have to vacate. According to Port Authority property management records, tenants in the building received “notices to quit” their leased property in 2019.
V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe last month confirmed the displacement of the business noting “we are still trying to figure out how we could assist them, to try and relocate.”
Dowe said his agency gave tenants ample notice, and that those renting spaces remain on a month-to-month basis. Despite their uncertain futures, businesses have continued to operate in the building, but Dowe said it’s just a matter of time before they must leave.
“There will come a time when they definitely have to move,” he said.
Business owners contacted by The Daily News declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Dowe acknowledged that Royal Caribbean has expressed a renewed interest in developing an area in Sub Base behind the Crown Bay Marina.
Plans call for a cultural marketplace and a park area able to accommodate 3,000 people.
“The sky is also the limit. Some of the asks are what we want, but Royal Caribbean is also free to suggest to us any development they might choose,” Dowe said.
In late October, Port Authority officials met with Royal Caribbean Group Destination Development and Deployment Vice President Joshua Carroll, Business Development Director for the Americas and Caribbean Jayne Halcomb and Construction Destination Development Director Jonathan Ruiz for a walking tour of Sub Base to identify areas for development.
Plans date back to 2016
Plans to move forward with the expansion came after Dowe and Carroll signed a Memorandum of Understanding to extend Royal Caribbean’s existing 10-year, pier-use agreement for preferential berthing in September. The existing agreement was executed in June 2016.
Under the agreement, there will be increased cruise ship visits to the authority’s cruise docks in Crown Bay and Frederiksted, St. Croix.
“Part of the agreement comes with more passengers. Thus taxi drivers, restaurants, everybody on a larger scale, can participate in more commercial and economic activities,” Dowe said of the planned project.
The upland projects, he said, will coincide with the construction of a new pier to accommodate larger Icon and Quantum-class ships.
“We want all three berths able to accommodate the largest vessels,” Dowe said.
Dowe, along with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and West Indian Company Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Ottley, met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials in Jacksonville, Fla., to discuss several of the territory’s dredging permits. As a result, Army Corps of Engineers team lead Karen Urelius has been assigned to oversee the territory’s permits and will serve as a liaison between V.I. officials and federal agencies.
Dowe estimates that the completed project will be in excess of $100 million, but Royal Caribbean will foot the bill.
“They are putting up the monies, so they will be overseeing,” Dowe said. “We are playing a role, but the construction would be on them.”
Dowe did not have a date for when construction or demolition will begin.
He added that plans to expand the St. Thomas port began in 2019, when consultants produced a 10-year vision for Crown Bay and Sub Base. Dowe confirmed the authority is using this as a framework moving forward.
The 64-page document details proposals for a Lindbergh Bay greenway, a Regis Point adventure center, a Crown Bay events area and mixed-use development nodes. The latter is a catch-all phrase for structures that would house food, beverage or retail establishments on the ground floor with residential or hospitality units above.
The plan also proposes altering the Crown Bay roadway corridor, to provide more walkways and to ease traffic flow.
“Public works and highway safety have to be involved, for traffic considerations in the area,” Dowe said.