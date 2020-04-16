The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to deprive the V.I. Port Authority of more than $20 million by the end of summer, a sobering reality that’s left its leadership scrambling for other sources of revenue.
On Wednesday, the Port Authority Governing Board unanimously voted to authorize Executive Director Carlton Dowe to solicit proposals from financial institutions for a line of credit of no more than $25 million.
The money, according to Dowe, will mainly go toward the Marine Division since the territory’s airports just received $41 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act federal stimulus package.
The stimulus monies can only be used for the Aviation Division.
Dowe, upon completing a financial evaluation of proposals, is authorized to select the line of credit proposal whose terms are in the best interest of the Port Authority.
“All of us are in uncharted waters,” Dowe said at Wednesday’s board meeting. “None of us know how long this thing is going to last. But we got to stay ahead of what is transpiring.”
While the Port Authority has implemented cost reduction measures and curtailed expenses, the loss of cruise ships and air travel is expected to create huge budget shortfalls.
In fiscal year 2019, the Port Authority’s Aviation Division took in $18,259,408 in revenue, while the Marine Division generated $40,395,533 in revenue.
This fiscal year, cruise ships are expected to be anchored through mid-July, as part of a “No Sail Order” issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Air travel may not resume as normal until Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. lifts restrictions on travel and hotel accommodations — a decision that will be reassessed at the end of the month and could be extended.
“While we do get some revenue still coming in [from the cargo ships], it’s not to the level that we would need to sustain ourselves,” Dowe told The Daily News. “So, we’re looking at all possibilities that we can capitalize on.”
Voting in favor of the line of credit authorization were board members Nelson Petty Jr., Willard John, Celestino White Sr., Lee Steiner, Kevin Rodriguez, Joseph Boschulte, Denise George and Leona Smith.
Other business
The Port Authority Governing Board also approved the bid proposal from Continental Construction for the demolition of the Old Marriott building located at the Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.
The building is located between the Port Authority maintenance facility and the fuel farm at the airport, and was in a dilapidated state even before the hurricanes in 2017.
According to Port Authority Assistant Executive Director Damien Cartwright, the Port Authority has already performed all the necessary environmental hazard mitigation on the building and has all necessary permit approvals in place to proceed with the demolition.
The removal of the facility would not only aesthetically enhance the airport property, it would reclaim valuable real estate for future development to facilitate new revenue streams to the Port Authority, Cartwright said.
The demolition is not to exceed $87,817 and will be paid by insurance proceeds, according to the board.
Voting in favor of the demolition were Petty, John, White, Steiner, Rodriguez, Boschulte, George and Smith.
The board also favorably approved a proposal from Off Shore Marine to lease a property at Crown Bay — formerly leased by Miami Cars — to develop a V.I. Marine Center as a commercial facility for marine and related small businesses.
Voting in favor were Petty, John, Rodriguez, Boschulte, Smith and George.
White and Steiner abstained.
