A young traveler enters the departure checkpoint at King Airport on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

ST. JOHN — Lacking the capital needed to modernize the territory’s airports, the Virgin Islands Port Authority is turning to a public-private partnership to get the job done, officials announced at a series of meetings on all three islands.

After fielding responses to a request for qualifications issued by VIPA in December, the agency’s governing board has narrowed down the field to four candidates that will now be presented with a request for proposals. Those candidates — daa International, Vantage Airport Group Ltd., Vinci Airports, and VIports Partners (a conglomerate made up of Aecon, Tikehau Star Infra, and Avports) — have experience managing airports around the world, from Dublin to New York’s JFK airport, from Santo Domingo to Bermuda.