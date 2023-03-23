Flights

Sky High Aviation Services, based in the Dominican Republic, will connect St. Thomas and Santo Domingo twice weekly starting Monday, according to the Virgin Islands Port Authority.

ST. THOMAS — If the weather holds, a 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 airplane will land at King Airport at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The 50-seat passenger aircraft is scheduled to be the first of regular commercial flights from Sky High Aviation Services, based in the Dominican Republic, which will connect St. Thomas and Santo Domingo.