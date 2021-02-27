The V.I. Port Authority has yet to provide substantive information on a cyberattack on its network that occurred Jan. 29.
The authority “experienced a security incident involving unauthorized access to its network. VIPA immediately took steps to secure its network, launched an investigation, and a cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist. The incident was also reported to local and federal law enforcement,” according to the statement from Port Authority spokeswoman Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite on behalf of Executive Director Carlton Dowe.
“As we work to complete the investigation, VIPA will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures. This is all the information we have to share until our investigation is complete, and we understand the full scope of the incident. We appreciate your patience as we work through this incident,” Dowe said.
While the investigation is in its “initial stages,” the Authority believes there “has been no loss of financial assets” or any breach of employee or passenger data.
“If this changes as the investigation unfolds, VIPA will take appropriate steps to notify individuals in accordance with applicable laws, if necessary,” according to the statement.
The Port Authority is the latest Virgin Islands government agency to be affected by a cyberattack.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority fell prey to an email scam in 2018 that resulted in two wire transfers totaling $2.17 million to accounts controlled by the hackers and subsequently transferred to accounts in China and elsewhere, according to court documents.
WAPA sued its insurance company for failing to cover the claim, and recently entered a settlement agreement, the terms of which have not yet been finalized or made public.
The V.I. Police Department suffered ransomware attacks in April and June 2019, and efforts to restore information into the system are ongoing, according to testimony in U.S. District Court regarding the department’s compliance with a federal consent decree.