ST. THOMAS — While the territory’s airports are nearing pre-pandemic numbers of travelers, V.I. officials are still awaiting signs cruise ships are on the horizon.
Carlton Dowe, the Authority’s executive director, briefed the Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture on Monday regarding its operations and projects meant to bolster infrastructure and tourism in the V.I.
Air arrivals
Dowe attributes the surge in visitors to cheap airline tickets as well as airlines offering more seats on flights to the territory.
According to the Authority’s chief financial officer, Mauricia Penn, the territory is on track to see pre-pandemic numbers for air travel in June.
Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines began offering twice-weekly flights from St. Thomas to Orlando and Miami. Delta Airlines also added a flight from Minneapolis to St. Thomas in December and, according to Dowe, JetBlue plans to offer a Newark, N.J., to St. Thomas route in July.
While there has been no new service to St. Croix, “there has been a significant increase in air passenger arrivals and tourist traffic on St. Croix. This is evident as hotels and Airbnb owners on St. Croix are reporting that there are limited or no vacancies,” said Dowe.
Cruise ships
While air travel is on track to rebound, revenue from marine traffic is still down from pre-pandemic levels.
“Cruise ships have not visited the U.S. Virgin Islands since March 2020 due to restrictions on cruise travel imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The closure of the British Virgin Islands’ borders from March 2020 through April of this year has also substantially decreased our revenue collections.” Dowe said.
It is expected that cruise ships will resume operations in July, but there is no definite date when cruise ships will return to the V.I., Dowe cautioned.
“We are hopeful that the territory’s marine industry will rebound as vaccination programs around the world progresses.” Dowe said.
“VIPA will work closely with the West Indian Co. Ltd., the V.I. Department of Health, and the Office of the Governor to ensure that our cruise facilities are prepared to welcome the return of cruise visits,” Dowe said.
Senators were told a $2.1 million appropriation from the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund will be used to replace the deteriorated tender landing pier at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix, with a 80-foot by 15-foot pier.
And, the Authority is exploring the possibility of expanding the dock’s capacity to accommodate Quantum-class ships. According to a study conducted by Moffat and Nichols, the expansion would cost $35 million.
Projects
The Port Authority has hundreds of millions of dollars in projects underway, including $150 million being spent at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix and $250 million at King Airport on St. Thomas.
“We have substantially completed most of our restoration projects,” Dowe said.
In March, the Authority completed a $1.9 million U.S. Customs and Border Protections terminal on St. John to replace one destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes.
The Authority also has plans for the reconstruction and modernization of cargo handling and storage infrastructure at the Crown Bay Cargo Terminal on St. Thomas. The project will be funded by a $21.8 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“A lot of the commodities that ships into St. Thomas go on to other islands in the Eastern Caribbean, it’s not just the goods that come into our territory but the goods that are transported out and that’s why we need to expand what is happening in St. Thomas,” he said.
The project includes bulkhead rehabilitation, concrete apron restoration, reconstruction of three cargo storage areas and security improvements including lighting, fencing and fire protection.
Also in the works is an expansion and modernization project at both the territory’s airports.
“The CEKA Terminal is approximately 32 years old and was constructed to accommodate 300,000 passengers. However, prior to the pandemic, CEKA processed over 700,000 travelers annually,” Dowe said.
The project includes the addition of jet bridges, a parking garage, and a potential water taxi pier that has a direct connection to the terminal to service BVI-bound traffic.
The Rohlsen terminal modernization project will include enclosing 5,500 square feet of walkway space to increase seating capacity in the lounge, refurbishing the existing passenger lounge and restrooms and enclosing the current open-air garden to provide additional concessions space. Both projects will be completed in four phases over six years, according to Dowe’s testimony.
The Legislature has also appropriated $900,000 from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund to repair the Loredon L. Boynes Dock in Cruz Bay, St. John. The project entails resurfacing the pier, installation of a canopy, a unisex restroom and an electrical room for a backup emergency generator.
Permit pending
While the Legislature has approved $7 million to dredge the Schooner Bay Channel in Christiansted, St. Croix, to allow small cruise ships and luxury vessels access the Gallows Bay Marine Facility, progress has stalled pending permit approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Cargo operations will cease at this facility when the project is completed and will be shifted to the Gordon A. Finch Molasses Pier, which should be completed this fall.