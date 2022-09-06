Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation sent a letter to the Legislature Monday, assuring senators vthat a fire smoldering for weeks at the St. Croix refinery was extinguished on Aug. 26, but company officials did not fully respond to the lawmakers’ questions and concerns.
“I am totally not satisfied with what I received,” said Sen. Kenneth Gittens, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture.
The committee met on July 14 and senators questioned Port Hamilton officials about their plans to restart the refinery, and asked for more information about who owns the company.
Port Hamilton Principal Charles Chambers assured senators he would provide a list of owners and investors. But after he failed to do so, Gittens sent Chambers a letter on Aug. 26, listing specific information for the company to provide by Sept. 5.
While the company met the deadline, Gittens said he is disappointed in the response.
“What I’ll be doing next is working with our colleagues to see our way forward, what will be next,” Gittens said.
He also plans to consult with the Legislature’s chief legal counsel, as “the people of the Virgin Islands demand answers and they should be able to get them.”
The Aug. 26 letter requested several pieces of information, including an update on a pile of petroleum coke fuel that began smoldering at the refinery on Aug. 4.
For weeks, The company, for weeks, said the smoldering coke was under control and crews were dousing the fuel with water 24-hours a day. But on Aug. 21, a fire broke out “within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located outside and above the Coke Storage Dome,” according to a press release issued by refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez, which noted that one firefighter suffered a minor burn.
The company has not issued any subsequent public statements since the fire began, and has not responded to any questions from The Daily News.
Gittens said the company responded late Monday evening, and he provided a copy of the two-page letter from Rodriguez.
The letter begins by noting that the “smoldering coke discovered on August 4, 2022” was “completely extinguished by Friday, August 26.”
“Port Hamilton provided the resources and personnel in connection with the smoldering coke. The process used to accomplish this was to first saturate the coke with water, then to remove part of the material in the dome to make room for heavy equipment to alternatively spread the coke pile and apply water to cool the coke,” according to the letter.
The coke was leftover from a brief but disastrous restart under former owner Limetree Bay Refining, which sprayed oil and noxious gas over neighborhoods around the refinery before the Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency shutdown order in 2021.
Limetree Bay entered bankruptcy and did not have the cash available to complete cleanup and shutdown of the refinery before it was transferred to Port Hamilton.
Port Hamilton has been operating five offsite air monitoring stations throughout the “smoldering coke event, and no adverse impacts were recorded,” according to the letter from Rodriguez.
He noted that officials from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the EPA have visited the site and “no further actions have been requested from these agencies.”
“At present Port Hamilton is in the process of analyzing the coke for future transportation off island,” Fermin said, thanking staff, contractors and emergency personnel who worked to resolve the issue. “Port Hamilton wishes to acknowledge the work performed by all its employees, contractors and emergency personnel that responded to this event and worked expeditiously and safely to resolve this issue.”
In regard to the questions posed during the July 14 hearing, Rodriguez confirmed that Port Hamilton is a limited liability limited partnership that acquired the title to the refinery assets in January following the Limetree Bay bankruptcy auction.
“Consistent with the requirements of the Virgin Islands Code, Port Hamilton has disclosed that
Virgin Islands Refining Co., LLC, is its general partner. Local counsel has confirmed that there is no statutory requirement for Port Hamilton to disclose its limited partners. Further, Port Hamilton has entered into Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreements which require that Port Hamilton not disclose its limited partners,” according to the letter.
That contradicts statements Chambers made during the July 14 hearing.
Back at the July hearing, when senators pressed Chambers to provide a list of other owners and investors in the refinery prior to adjournment, Chambers said he didn’t have the list available
Gittens asked Chambers: “The list that we asked for, were you able to get it?”
Monday’s letter also assured senators that Port Hamilton is providing DPNR and the EPA with weekly updates, and “EPA has direct access to live, instantaneous air monitoring data. Port Hamilton is also working with DPNR to provide them with similar access to air monitoring data.
“In addition, Port Hamilton has had several meetings with EPA and DPNR to address questions from the Government. Port Hamilton has been responsive to the EPA regarding any comments in connection with re-starting the refinery, and Port Hamilton will continue to do so,” according to the statement.
Further, Port Hamilton is still preparing to restart the refinery, and “is in the process of reviewing all safety, health, environmental and process operations procedures to ensure safe and environmentally compliant operations.”
Rodriguez also provided an update on efforts to place additional air monitoring stations around the refinery, and listed three phases of their refinery restart plan.
Phase 1 involves “topping,” and “startup of the No 5 Crude and corresponding equipment,” Phase 2 involves hydro-skimming, and phase 3 involves startup of the Coker unit for “Heavy Oil operation,” but the company has not identified a startup date for any of the phases, according to the letter.