Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation sent a letter to the Legislature Monday, assuring senators vthat a fire smoldering for weeks at the St. Croix refinery was extinguished on Aug. 26, but company officials did not fully respond to the lawmakers’ questions and concerns.

“I am totally not satisfied with what I received,” said Sen. Kenneth Gittens, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.