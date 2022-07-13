The new owner of the refinery on St. Croix, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, issued a statement Tuesday saying the company hopes to restart operations in 2023.
“The reality is that the demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel is exceeding the industry’s current capability to supply this demand. This shortness of supply in the market has contributed to price increases that are straining the finances of many hard-working people. Our objective is to restart the refinery on St. Croix in a safe and environmentally sound manner which we hope will help to alleviate this tight supply situation,” one of Port Hamilton’s chief principals, Charles Chambers, said in a written statement.
Chambers is also the director and chief executive officer of West Indies Petroleum Limited, a Jamaican energy company which was a joint bidder alongside Port Hamilton in the Dec. 18 bankruptcy auction for the refinery, formerly owned by Limetree Bay.
West Indies Petroleum issued a statement on Jan. 7 saying the company, “won an auction for Limetree Bay Refinery with its bid of $62 million,” and was committed to restarting operations, but later denied ownership interest and said Port Hamilton had taken title to the refinery.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Chambers said in an email Tuesday that Port Hamilton “is owned by a group of Caribbean and United States based investors and was formed to purchase the refinery on St. Croix.”
Three founding owners of West Indies Petroleum “including myself, are among the main stakeholders in PHRT,” Chambers said. “However, WIPL is a separate legal entity from PHRT and does not have a stake in the refinery. WIPL is not a special purpose vehicle. It’s an energy company which is based in Jamaica and has been around for approximately a decade.”
In terms of the way the companies were set up, Chambers said that, “It’s not unusual for companies across the world to structure their business model in this way when embarking on new and exciting projects.”
Chambers could not immediately be reached later Tuesday on subsequent questions asking for clarification about a statement on the West Indies Petroleum website, saying the company “was incorporated in 2012 and commenced operations in 2013 as a special purpose vehicle to enter the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin American region.”
Tuesday’s statement from Port Hamilton noted that in terms of plans to restart the refinery, “PHRT has a really unique opportunity to quickly bring new supply to the market with refinery production that is both inside the United States and the Caribbean. As a result, we are assiduously pushing within the international investment community towards ensuring that the PHRT Refinery is restarted in the shortest possible time.”
The company “is working toward the restart of the refinery by the second quarter of next year and has a goal that the vast majority of the full-time employees at the refinery will be United States Virgin Islands residents. PHRT is on schedule to create many full-time jobs on St. Croix to support the operation and management of the refinery. It is anticipated that phase one hiring will commence in the fall of this year,” according to the statement.
Further it noted that conversations continue to be had with local and federal regulators and a host of other critical constituents to ensure the safe, environmentally friendly and quick restart of the refinery.
“For nearly 50 years the refinery produced 650,000 barrels per day and was a critical asset in the U.S. and Caribbean fuel supply chain. Those years were a boon for the economy of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which can be realized in the future with the restarting of the refinery,” he said.
Port Hamilton said the company intends to restart the refinery at 180,000 barrels per day.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, 2021, requiring Limetree to cease refinery operations after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint on behalf of the EPA in July 2021, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
Sen. Kennth Gittens, who chairs the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, has scheduled a meeting with stakeholders, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday on St. Croix to discuss the status of the refinery. Invited testifiers were listed as West Indies Petroleum, the Office of the Governor, the Department of Planning and Nature Resources, Limetree Bay Terminals, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Port Hamilton Refining was absent from the list, and it was unclear as to whether the company was invited to testify, separate from WIPL.