ST. JOHN — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach marked their reelection with an ecumenical mass, ceremony, and luncheon Tuesday on St. John following their Monday inauguration on St. Thomas. Both Bryan and Roach addressed longstanding issues faced by Love City residents, hinting at their readiness to tackle problems including property ownership and the lack of a public high school over the next four years. Both also cautioned St. Thomas and St. Croix to keep an eye on what’s happening on St. John.

“For the people of St. Croix and St. Thomas, we really have to pay attention to St. John,” said Roach. “As many complaints as we could have about living on St. Thomas or St. Croix, St. John is the only place where if you wake up sick in the middle of the night, you might have to get on a boat. St. John is the only place where children wake up at 4:30 a.m. in Coral Bay to get to Cruz Bay to catch a boat to go to St. Thomas to finish their high school. St. John is the only place where three-fifths of it is owned by an external force — the National Park.”