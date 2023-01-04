ST. JOHN — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach marked their reelection with an ecumenical mass, ceremony, and luncheon Tuesday on St. John following their Monday inauguration on St. Thomas. Both Bryan and Roach addressed longstanding issues faced by Love City residents, hinting at their readiness to tackle problems including property ownership and the lack of a public high school over the next four years. Both also cautioned St. Thomas and St. Croix to keep an eye on what’s happening on St. John.
“For the people of St. Croix and St. Thomas, we really have to pay attention to St. John,” said Roach. “As many complaints as we could have about living on St. Thomas or St. Croix, St. John is the only place where if you wake up sick in the middle of the night, you might have to get on a boat. St. John is the only place where children wake up at 4:30 a.m. in Coral Bay to get to Cruz Bay to catch a boat to go to St. Thomas to finish their high school. St. John is the only place where three-fifths of it is owned by an external force — the National Park.”
The Virgin Islands National Park came under fire in both Bryan and Roach’s remarks, particularly due to battles faced by landowners who are unable to access their in-holdings.
“While many might think it is a blessing, that somehow this wonderful land will remain undeveloped, it isn’t always a blessing,” said Roach. “The relationship with the park has been one that has in some ways been hostile toward residents of St. John. Right now, we’re working on one particular issue that has St. Johnian landowners who have these inholdings within the park unable to access the land they have inherited.”
Bryan said he was willing to find the money, “even if out of my pocket,” to give the landowners access.
“The park has to have a better relationship with us,” said Bryan. “There is no other jurisdiction in the U.S. that has a higher percentage of federally owned land than the Virgin Islands. Something has to give here.”
Bryan also took time to call out The Daily News in his remarks: “I really love the haters. They make me better. It makes me work harder, so keep criticizing me, it’s good. I don’t win every day,” he said noting that a blogger “treats me not so nice, The Daily News too. It’s a constant fight but the most important thing you should remember is you gotta get up and do.”
Bryan also spoke of the allure of the smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands and how it often overshadows the realities of living there.
“It’s a very magical place to come here and visit, but for the people who live in St. John, sometimes it’s not so magical,” Bryan said. “If you don’t believe me, try to find a job on St. John. Worse yet, try to buy a home. Go to the grocery store; I think they’re charging admission for it now. It’s beautiful but there’s a whole undercurrent of muddled, mixed emotions.”
Both Bryan and Roach pointed out the strong will of St. Johnians, dating back to the 1733 slave revolt, to the present-day community that often comes together to find ways to tackle even the most difficult of obstacles.
“Although we characterize it as Love City, remember it was the first place where African people said, ‘I will not be enslaved,’” said Roach. “St. Johnians love with all their heart but must be regarded and respected and heard, and we must act and continue to act on their behalf.”
“We have to do the things now that help St. Johnians secure health care, a piece of this rock, someplace to live, something to hand down to their children, and a lineage and culture that’s rich,” said Bryan. “We must preserve it. We have to make sure the people who make this magic kingdom of ours work get a piece of it too.”
The inauguration festivities continue today on St. Croix, with an ecumenical Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Frederiksted, a military parade followed by a ceremony at noon at Buddhoe Park in Frederiksted.