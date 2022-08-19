The first phase of the post-hurricane school modernization in the territory is expected to begin soon with the start of the demolition of the abandoned Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School in Estate Paradise, St. Croix, set for next week, Education Department and Office of Disaster Recovery officials announced early this week.

The Williams site will be used for the rebuilding of Arthur A. Richards PreK-8 School, a project that carries a $162 million price tag, and the school is expected to be completed in two years, according to government officials.