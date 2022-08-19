The first phase of the post-hurricane school modernization in the territory is expected to begin soon with the start of the demolition of the abandoned Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School in Estate Paradise, St. Croix, set for next week, Education Department and Office of Disaster Recovery officials announced early this week.
The Williams site will be used for the rebuilding of Arthur A. Richards PreK-8 School, a project that carries a $162 million price tag, and the school is expected to be completed in two years, according to government officials.
The new Arthur A. Richards School will serve students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien presided over a press conference this week to announce the project.
Wells-Hedrington said the project marks the first school demolition and rebuild of the territory’s facilities destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes.
“I am excited because today is a great day for the Education Department. I’ve had several conversations in the past with Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien about the fact that projects are not moving as fast as we would like to see,” Wells-Hedrington said during the press conference. “We have taken a long time to get here, but I want to assure the community that this is just the beginning.”
Williams-Octalien said securing federal disaster funding to rebuild the school had been difficult.
“Anyone who has been tracking the recovery of our schools knows that it has been an arduous task to actually get to the point where we can begin to rebuild our first school,” Williams-Octalien said. “We have gone through a lot changes, disagreements and negotiations with FEMA to get the funding for the first school, and the Arthur A. Richards School has been deemed the first school that will be rebuilt to industry standards. Industry standards means that it will rival any school on the mainland with the opportunities that we will have here for the children of the Virgin Islands.”