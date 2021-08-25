ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islands retirees covered by Cigna health insurance can receive kits containing personal protective equipment Friday at the Emile Griffith Ballpark parking lot.
The kits, which are being distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis, contain a thermometer, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and mask.
Retirees will be required to present their Cigna identification card and will be limited to one kit each.
“These supplies come at a critical time as we continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” V.I. Personnel Department Chief of Group Health Insurance Valerie Daley said. “Our retirees are among the most vulnerable in our community and wearing personal protective equipment is a critical component of preventing the spread and exposure to the virus.”
The giveaway is sponsored by the Government Employee Service Commission Board, Cigna and the Personnel Division.
A St. John event will be announced soon.