The recurring earthquakes on the southern shore of Puerto Rico do not pose a threat to the Virgin Islands, or signal any severe seismic activity in the territory, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Julie Dutton, geophysicist with USGS, told The Daily News that the hundreds of earthquakes that have rocked the commonwealth over the last few weeks, including a magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday morning, are a result of the North America plate “converging” with the Caribbean plate, and the island being squeezed between the two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.