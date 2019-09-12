Work has begun at the National Park Service ball field as part of the first phase of plans to improve the field and adjacent Cruz Bay playground, both of which are owned by the NPS and leased by the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation. The Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, which is leading the design and fundraising charge for the playground area, is welcoming community input and participation throughout the renovation process. Everyone is welcome to attend a community meeting to discuss the playground’s progress on Monday at 5:30 p.m. outside the park’s Cruz Bay Visitor Center.
More than $40,000 has been raised for the project by dozens of individuals over the last 18 months. Carlson Construction and Barefoot Design Group are donating their time to the project, but more volunteers and more funds are needed. Residents are asked to complete a survey regarding the project at https://www.friendsvinp.org/playground-repair, or email Tonia Lovejoy at tlovejoy@friendsvinp.org to learn more.
