St. Croix residents may have noticed an uptick in activity at the Rohlsen Airport, as news quickly spread that Santa wasn’t the only one coming to the island for a visit.
“I can confirm at this time, President Joe Biden is scheduled to be on St. Croix during the holiday season,” V.I. Police Department spokesperson Glen Dratte told The Daily News on Friday.
Dratte could not confirm the exact date that the president would arrive on St. Croix, and on Friday Biden and the first lady were still in Washington, as they made a holiday visit to the Children’s National Hospital.
The President’s Executive Office has not provided comment on the president’s holiday travel plans as of The Daily News press time, but he will likely arrive after Christmas as he and his family have in years past.
To relax and step away from the political spotlight, Biden’s preferred vacation spot is a beachfront property along St. Croix’s East End Road. The last time he visited the island was as a civilian with his wife in 2019. He was spotted ringing in the new year at Point Udall.
During his time as vice president, Biden vacationed on St. Croix in 2014, 2015 and 2016, staying through the New Year holiday and attending mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted.
Biden will be the first president to visit the territory since former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Barack Obama is another notable political figure that has been spotted in the territory, but at the time, in 2007, he was a presidential candidate.
The first sitting president to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands was Herbert Hoover in March 1931. The last sitting president to visit St. Croix was Harry Truman in February 1948, where he delivered a speech in Christiansted.
Residents can look forward to welcoming the 46th president back to his favorite tropical getaway, and a lucky few may even get a selfie.