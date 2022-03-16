Crucian Point Consulting, a website and mobile application development agency, has created a price comparison app called SaveMoreVI that is designed to provide its users with the fuel prices of gas stations throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands in real-time.
Crucian Point Consulting Founder Shomari Moorehead is co-owner of the SaveMoreVI app alongside Lesley Comissiong, who said it has been seven years since she had the initial idea.
“We just decided with what is going on with Russia and the world, with people being anxious about gas prices here, this was a good time for us to keep the gas station owners accountable. Sometimes it feels like prices are just raised randomly and indiscriminately, like there is no rhyme or reason. But now consumers have at their fingertips the ability to see prices,” Comissiong said in an interview with The Daily News.
The app, which can be found on both the iTunes and the Google Play store, is free for users. Instead of charging for the use of the mobile application, Comissiong said revenue will be generated by offering advertising space to vendors.
And fuel price comparisons are just the first stage of what the company plans on offering the community. Comissiong said the next phase of development will include what grocery stores users can find the cheapest marked staple pantry items like bread, milk, water, and rice.
Moorehead confirmed grocery comparisons are to come next, but it’s really only the beginning of what the app’s functionality can allow.
In the future, Moorehead said users may receive notifications that inform them of new items like groceries or school supplies being added into the mobile application for price comparison. For now, the app is contained to fuel pricing.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista said the department is one of the firsts to collaborate with SaveMoreVI.
“I had been wanting to work on something like this for the community, something on the phone that is simple to use instead of my once a week issue [fuel surveys] because by the time it is released it is already stale sometimes. So they were already working on an app and because of everything in the world that has been happening they came to us and said if you help us we can just get this done,” Evangelista told The Daily News on Monday.
Though the development of the app did not cost the department any funds, Moorehead said the cost associated with creating an application like it would be around $15,000 and another $500 a month in maintenance.
Evangelista said the department was thrilled with the arrangement.
“I didn’t have to do anything. There was no bid because they came to me and I just said if you guys want to help the community let’s do it — and we did,” he said.