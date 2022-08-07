Primary Results
Governor/Lt. Governor
Albert Bryan/Tregenza Roach, Dem. 4,015 Kent Bernier/Oakland Benta 2,146
V.I. Delegate to Congress (unopposed)
Stacey E. Plaskett, Dem.
At-large Senator, St. John
Angel Bolques 3,546 Steven D. Payne Sr. 1,010
Senate, St. Croix District
Kenneth Gittens, Dem (incumbent) 1,693
Novelle E. Francis Jr., Dem. (incumbent) 1,660
Marise James, Dem. 1,613
Diane T. Capehart 1,433
Nemmy Williams-Jackson, Dem 1,251
Javan E. James, Dem. (incumbent) 1,203
Genevieve Whitaker, Dem. (incumbent) 1,185
Hubert L. Frederick, Dem. 1,179
Troy C. Williams, Dem. 722
Senate, St. Thomas District
Donna Frett-Gregory (incumbent) 2,055
Milton E. Potter (incumbent) 2,004
Carla Joseph (incumbent) 1,526
Marvin A. Blyden (incumbent) 1,502
Joel S. Browne Connors 1,040
Ray Fonseca 1,028
Lawrence Boschulte 1,006
Shenelle Fina Francis 939
Ke’ Shawn K.J. Lewis 560
Teofilo Ciprian 345
Board of Education, St. Croix
Terrence T. Joseph, Dem. 1,184
Winona A. Hendricks, Dem. 1,181
Denis Lynch II, Dem. 1,099
Board of Education, St. Thomas
Judy M. Gomez 1,905
Arah C. Lockhart 1,251
Dr. Leonard Richardson 778
Board of Elections, St. Croix
Raymond J. Williams, Dem. 1,376
Florine Audain Hassell, Dem. 974
Kareem T. Francis, Dem. 885
Franz A. Christian Sr., Dem. 766
Board of Elections, St. Thomas-St. John
Atanya Springette, Dem. 1,046
Delekah D. Callwood, Dem. 607
Democratic State Chair
Stedmann Hodge Jr., 1,811
Riise E.S. Richards, Dem. 1,356
Cecil R. Benjamin, Dem. 1,165
Democratic District Chair, St. Thomas-St. John
Barbara Petersen 957
Edgar “Baker” Phillips 796
Randolph N. Bennett 612
Territorial Committee, St. Croix
Carolyn M. Burke 927
Sonia L. Boyce 903
Cecil R. Benjamin 817
Shomari A. C. Moorehead 813
Deborah C. Johnson 668
Ashley D. Scotland 624
Jaynae Edney 530
Ingrid Rissing 414
Territorial Committee, St. Thomas-St. John
Kyza A. Callwood 1,188
Riise E.S. Richards 1,071
Elma Brathwaite-Curtis 939
Edgar “Baker” Phillips 786
Sandra Thomas-Mason 677
Antanya Springette 661
Chaneel Callwood 596
Africah Harrigan 578
Doris V. Bedminster 438
Colette Jones 252
Olivere P. Wade 164
Territorial Committee At-large
Carol M. Burke 1,912
Riise E.S. Richards 1,737
Barbara A. Petersen 1,635
Sandra L. Setorie 1,314
Florine Audain Hassell 1,149
Jonathan P. Tucker Jr. 1,067
Sandra Thomas-Mason 1,058
Atanya Springette 1,022
Africah Harrigan 988
Chaneel Callwood 987
Eduardo Butch Corneiro 912
Rudolph “Tony” Greene 854
Deborah C. Johnson 799
Jeanette K. Guzman 794
Karen Chancellor 786
Delekah D. Callwood 763
Heather Proctor 735
Doris V. Bedminster 693
Olivere P. Wade 517
Abbelle J. Bakr 479
Rajesh Persad 464
Bhagwandeen Persad 365