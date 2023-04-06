ST. THOMAS — Cartwheels and flips performed to upbeat soca music took center stage at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on Thursday as dancers and contestants rehearsed routines ahead of the Prince and Princess Show, the first official event of the Virgin Islands Carnival season.

Saturday’s show kicks off the monthlong festivities under the theme “Illuminating our Culture for the World to See, St. Thomas Carnival 2023,” with the spectacle of pageantry at 4 p.m., as five contestants compete against each other in categories such as speech, talent, and cultural wear for position in the lineup of Carnival royalty.