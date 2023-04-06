ST. THOMAS — Cartwheels and flips performed to upbeat soca music took center stage at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on Thursday as dancers and contestants rehearsed routines ahead of the Prince and Princess Show, the first official event of the Virgin Islands Carnival season.
Saturday’s show kicks off the monthlong festivities under the theme “Illuminating our Culture for the World to See, St. Thomas Carnival 2023,” with the spectacle of pageantry at 4 p.m., as five contestants compete against each other in categories such as speech, talent, and cultural wear for position in the lineup of Carnival royalty.
In the Princess category, Na’Ilah Hicks, Sariah Somme, Na’Riyah Penn, and Starr Richards will compete.
Running uncontested are Kristin Isaac Ward for the title of Prince, as well as Jahniya Williams for Junior Miss Queen.
“Just know you’ll be amazed. I have an awesome bunch this year,” said Committee Chair J. Nicole Smith-Thompson. “Being shut-in for the past two and a half years, they were anxious to be out, and they’re anxious to be a part of this. I invite everyone to come out and support the children.”
Since January, when they introduced themselves to the community, the contestants have been wrapped up in a whirlwind of preparations and activities, including a tour of St. John and a motorcade through communities on St. Thomas to the cheers of their supporters.
Contestant No.1, 11-year-old Na’Ilah Hicks, attends the Addelita Cancryn Junior High School. It was her aunt, Nysha Lindo, former Carnival Princess 2004, who served as her role model. She enjoys cooking spaghetti and ground beef, baking, dancing, and coloring. Her parents are Melissa Dobbins and Omari Hicks.
“I had to remember my speech, my modeling routines, my dances,” she said. “The night before last I went to bed at 1 in the morning.”
Hicks signed up for the pageant in 2021, but it was canceled just weeks before due to COVID-19.
“I feel excited,” she said. “I’m eager to see who’s going to win the overall score.”
Contestant No. 2, 11-year-old Sariah Somme, is a sixth-grader on the honor roll at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School. She enjoys softball, dancing, and acrobatics. Her parents are Chelsea Rogers, father Troy Somme, and stepdad Dovil Barry.
She said she has stayed up until 2 and 3 in the morning to practice her routines. She said she is excited about the upcoming show and thinks Carnival royalty “are very beautiful and handsome.”
Contestant No. 3 is 8-year-old Na’Riyah Penn, a third-grader at Joseph Gomez Elementary School, who enjoys dancing with the Show Stoppers, twirling, and gymnastics, said she caught the bug for pageantry after watching clips from “America’s Got Talent.” She is the daughter of Keneisha Daniel and Nareem Penn.
“When I was 3 years old I was scrolling pageant videos. I decided I want to do it. My mommy said I had to wait until I get older, so now I am older,” she said.
Contestant No. 4 is 8-year-old, Starr Richards, a third-grader at Ulla Muller Elementary School who likes to dance. Her father is Rasheed Richards.
She said watching a video of her mother, La’Starr Watley, winning a previous princess competition inspired her to participate.
“She was dancing a lot and I just wanted to join when I grew up, just like her,” she said, adding that she has practiced a lot.
Kriston Isaac Ward, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at the New Testament Academy School, has wanted to compete since age 5. His hobbies are cooking pelau, dancing with the Eccentric Mocko Jumbies, and singing. His parents are Krystal Isaac and the late George Ward.
“I love that this is something so embraced in our culture, and it’s something so great, and I’ve been wanting to do it for a while, and you get written down in the book of greatness in the V.I., like [former governor] Roy Lester Schneider, who was one of the first princes on the island,” he said. “I also wanted to do it because I’m part of a legacy. My aunt was Carnival Princess 2003 LaQuanda Fredericks.”
He said preparing was hard work, even though he has no competitor, and is slated to ultimately receive the title. He approaches Saturday with a mix of emotions — “scared, excited, happy.”
“You don’t get much sleep,” he said. “There were times when my body just broke down, but it’s all worth it in the end.”
For Jahniya Williams, a 15-year-old at Charlotte Amalie High School, while others are sleep-deprived, she’s making sure to still get her rest.
Her favorite color is blue, and she enjoys playing softball, singing, dancing, and twirling as part of Charming Twirlers Majorettes. Her first pageant was in 2016 at Ulla Muller Elementary School. She says as younger children, she and her cousin would dress up, put on glass slipper heels from Rainbow, play host, and act out scenes at home pretending to compete in the Prince and Princess show. Her parents are Natasha and Malvern Williams. She will be the first to hold the title of Junior Miss Queen.
“I’ve done a lot of practicing with a few hiccups in between, but you know the show must go on,” she said. “I put my best foot forward so I don’t have to be there so late in the night.”
Her advice to other contestants is to go straight to bed after they get home from school.
“You have no time to be on your phone, you just need to go to sleep. Get some rest, because to be so exhausted and then to juggle school and other activities combined with this here, it’s going to be too much, especially since we’re so young,” she said. “So we have to take our time. Eat breakfast, take our vitamins, and get a lot of rest.”
Williams said in order to win all one needs is self assurance.
“Once you have that confidence, you could be anything in life to be honest. Once you hold that kind of stepping stone on the stage, you’re going to be good,” she said. “No matter what happens, just have fun.”
The opening dance for Saturday’s show includes about 30 children from the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department after-school program. Choreographers Ariel Roberts, Cequoyah George, and Qaminisha Bailey created the piece within a week, followed by a few days to rehearse with the children.
Tickets for the show, beginning at 4 p.m., are still available for purchase at Sole to Sole or Men’s Corner at $10 for children 12 and under and $25 for adults, more at the door.