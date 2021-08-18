Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, is a person of interest for prosecutors probing sex-trafficking allegations against Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, according to media reports.
On Monday, the Reuters news agency reported the allegations, crediting them to “a source familiar with the U.S. inquiry” being conducted by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Last week, Prince Andrew was sued by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 38, who said that Andrew sexually abused her at Epstein’s homes in the Virgin Islands, New York and London when she was 17, asserting it was an encounter arranged by Epstein for his royal pal and that Andrew knew it.
Andrew has repeatedly denied her accusations, beginning in 2015.
Andrew, 61, has vehemently denied all accusations, and Buckingham Palace has backed him up in emphatic statements. Neither has yet responded specifically to the lawsuit.
According to the Reuters report, prosecutors “do not expect to be able to interview him in the foreseeable future, if ever.”
“He doesn’t seem to want to talk to us,” the source told Reuters.
Epstein committed suicide in 2019 and his estate recently completed paying out nearly $125 million to approximately 150 claimants who were sexually abused.