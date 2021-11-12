The West Indian Co. announced Thursday that following a delayed debut season, Enchanted Princess, — Princess Cruises’ newest ship — will make its inaugural call to St. Thomas on Saturday.
The ship will dock at West Indian Co. dock in Havensight from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Passengers and crew will be welcomed with a small ceremony at the dock, beginning at 10 a.m.
According to WICO, the cruise ship is constructed with a more spacious central atrium and accommodates 3,660 passengers and 1,346 crew.
“Enchanted Princess is a ship for modern travelers and delivers on the current desire to spend less time indoors,” WICO President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony A. Ottley said in the released statement.
“We look forward to welcoming the ship and her passengers on this inaugural visit to the territory, and to having Princess ships resume calls to our port,” Ottley said
Contracted in 2016, Enchanted Princess is the fifth of Princess Cruises’ Royal-class ships. She was built at a cost of $760 million and is reported to be the 100th passenger ship built at the Fincanteri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Its 2020 debut season in Europe and the Caribbean was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Princess Cruises ceased operations in March 2020 and resumed sailing this summer with strict health and safety protocols and vaccine requirements for passengers and crew, according to the news release.