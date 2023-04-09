ST. THOMAS — Under thunderous cheers and blaring air horns, pre-pandemic crowns passed to new winners Saturday night, ushering in a new era of Carnival royalty for 2023 before a packed crowd at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports & Fitness Center.

After more than six hours of a show highlighting the talents of Virgin Islands youth and stiff competition throughout, Contestant No. 3 Na’Riyah Penn was crowned Carnival Princess, alongside the uncontested Kriston Ward as Carnival Prince and Jahniya Williams as Junior Miss Queen.