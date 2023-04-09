ST. THOMAS — Under thunderous cheers and blaring air horns, pre-pandemic crowns passed to new winners Saturday night, ushering in a new era of Carnival royalty for 2023 before a packed crowd at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports & Fitness Center.
After more than six hours of a show highlighting the talents of Virgin Islands youth and stiff competition throughout, Contestant No. 3 Na’Riyah Penn was crowned Carnival Princess, alongside the uncontested Kriston Ward as Carnival Prince and Jahniya Williams as Junior Miss Queen.
Penn also won the Best Intellect, Best Talent; and Best All American Red, White, and Blue Wear categories.
During that segment —formerly evening gown category — the favorite part of her performance, she speedily changed into six different outfits ranging from puffy dresses to sparkly jumpsuits representing the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.
“I did my best,” she said following her win. adding that the crown felt very light being placed upon her head. “I am very happy.”
For her talent she showcased her skillful dance moves including an aerial routine with flips as she propelled herself high up above the floor climbing and twisting blue and purple fabric.
Contestant No. 1, Na’Ilah Hicks won the VIYA People’s Choice Award, Miss Photogenic, and Best Futuristic Western Madras Wear, which highlighted her fringed jeans cowgirl outfit and boots accentuated with hints of the Virgin Islands’ official pattern. From hoverboards and flashing LED lights sported by several contestants, the fabric had its time to shine throughout the event, with chaperones, organizers and some audience members also donning creative fashions.
Contestant No. 2 Sariah Somme, who recovered from falling off the stage earlier in the show, finished strong by winning 1st Runner-Up, through high energy performances that earned her Miss Congeniality, Best VI Tourism Campaign Speech, and Best Evening Wear.
Contestant No. 4 Starr Richards, who went from posing as a cutout tourism poster mocko jumbie; to wielding a bat; shadow boxing; and pretending to lay hoops; earned recognition as Miss Cooperative, along with her fellow contenders.
During tourism campaign speeches the contestants highlighted the natural beauty of the islands such as its crystal clear water complemented by historical landmarks like Fort Christian and Fort Frederik.
For Prince Kriston Ward, the best moment of the show was walking out in his evening wear with both grandmothers by his side, as a song from Wakanda Forever played. He also showcased his martial arts talent with mock combat ju-jitsu moves and various fighting techniques.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I’m getting marked down in the book of Virgin Islands history.”
While posing as a tourism greeter early in the show, Ward stood high on his mocko jumbie stilts dressed up like an eagle with the Virgin Islands flag across the wingspan in white, yellow, and blue.
For Williams, capturing the title meant the end of a very long night, which saw her paying tribute through her costumes to market icon Sanderilla Thomas.
“I was actually overwhelmed in the moment and just glad that it’s all over,” she said. “I’m happy for the Princesses and myself.”
She said her talent segment was her best part of the show. Dressed as a fully masked singer slowly revealing her identity, Williams displayed her vocal variety through a mix of song genres.
“I was free in the moment and wasn’t panicking,” she said. “I like to sing, so that’s a safe space.”
Talents for the night ran the gamut from singing to twirling on skates, to playing steelpan and violin, and combat routines, but the ultimate showstoppers occurred during the aerial dexterity that suspended two contestants from the air — Richards and Penn, from the air.
Evening wear saw contenders strut across the stage in bedazzled gowns glittering in white, blue, purple, red, and orange, accompanied mostly by male figures in their lives.
During the on-stage interview led by co-host Kyza Callwood, contestants answered questions about their motivation to run in the competition; their favorite song; least favorite subject; ideas on preventing gun violence and bullying; and what they would change if they were principal or Commissioner of Education.
The show, organized by the Division of Festivals, was primarily sponsored by Vita Malt. Dannica David also served as mistress of ceremony. Other performances included Karnage band, St. Thomas Majorettes, Eccentric Mocko Jumbies, Elite Dynasty Dancers, the Department of Sports, Parks, & Recreation afterschool dancers; the Addelita Cancryn Junior High School Jewel Dancers; and the Charlotte Amalie High School Rising Stars and color guards.