My Brother’s Workshop announced Tuesday that the Prior Family Foundation has donated $250,000 to the nonprofit’s Main Campus project on St. Thomas.
“As longtime residents of this community, my husband and I recognized a need to provide young people the opportunity to learn a skill or trade that would be a pathway to success in life. My Brothers Workshop is filling that need,” said Trudie Prior, a trustee of the foundation established by a grant from Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in 2007, in a prepared statement.
My Brother’s Workshop recently announced plans to build a new campus located on almost four acres of land on Donoe Bypass.
To date, 44%, or $1,765,292, of the funds needed for phase one of the project have been raised from private donations and sponsorships.
Sponsors include anonymous donors, Prior Family Foundation, Bonnie and Ty Troutman, Robert and Maureen Sievers Family Charitable Gift Fund, Anne and Andy Hemmert, Columba Energy, Secret Harbour Beach Resorts Association, Lana Vento Charitable Trust, Hulsman Family Fund, Keswick Guaranty Inc., Charity Girls, Jeffrey and Kelly Neevel, I. Levin Properties, Picayo Family, Richard and Joyce Doumeng, Judith Martino, George Marshall Miller, Steven and Karen Jamron and Dan Lynch. The Stephenson Family, who are longtime supporters of My Brother’s Workshop, have pledged to match $1 million in donations made toward Phase 1, according to the release.
“On behalf of MBW, a huge thank you to these first donors who have propelled this project,” said Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “We look forward to the groundbreaking where we can celebrate.”
All sponsors who commit to the campus by Oct. 15 will be invited, and to be recognized at a groundbreaking ceremony, anticipated to take place in November.
The project will be completed in phases and is expected to take three to four years to complete.
The campus will include three structures, eventually allowing for more than 1,000 people per year to receive vocational training, mentoring, mental health counseling, tutoring, online high school diplomas, job placement services, anger management services, parenting classes, and access to art, music,and sports, according to the news release.
To donate to the MBW Campus Project visit classy.org/campaign/Building-Hope/c290934.
For more information on the project, contact My Brother’s Workshop Communications Director Chrystie Payne at cpayne@mybrothersworkshop.org.