V.I. Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark told a federal judge Thursday that the government is exploring a “private partnership solution” that could help fund construction of a new prison on St. Croix.
For more than 30 years, the territory has been under federal oversight that will not end until prisoners are being housed in constitutional standards of confinement at the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, which was formally renamed the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in 2014.
During a nearly five-hour-long evidentiary hearing Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis heard from government officials and a federal independent monitoring team about ongoing efforts to improve security, infrastructure, and provide better services and treatment options for inmates and detainees awaiting trial.
For the first time, the territory is out of “noncompliance” status with all provisions of the consent decree, which is “certainly something to celebrate, that is wonderful,” Lewis said.
The judge lauded officials’ work and said that while the Virgin Islands government has made major improvements, serious concerns still remain with understaffing and other chronic issues.
The prison employees’ collective bargaining agreement expired in 2013 and it remains unclear when a new contract will be finalized.
While the prison hired two new corrections officers this year, independent monitor Kenneth Ray’s 21st report in April said the staffing plan calls for 104 guards, but the number of guards continues to hover just above 60.
The only way the prison can have someone monitoring every housing unit is to assign supervisors to posts, and understaffing places both prisoners and staff at risk, Lewis said.
“The consequences of not getting up to speed with regards to hiring of corrections officers is dire,” Lewis said. “That is, in my view, at the root of many of the issues that underline this whole consent decree and serious matters that have to be addressed.”
But Testamark said the Bureau’s 2019 budget of $34.5 million was slashed to $29 million in the 2020 budget recommendation, and although senators appropriated an additional $800,000 for more staff, salaries are still too low to be competitive or attractive to new recruits.
Meanwhile, the prison is working to add a new mental health unit, which will also require additional staff to function properly.
Dr. Richard Dudley Jr., the court-appointed corrections mental health expert, said that 50% of the inmates housed in segregation are there not for disciplinary reasons, but because they’re mentally ill and pose a danger to themselves or others, and the new unit will enable them to be housed more appropriately and receive treatment.
Lewis said she’s fully in support of the concept, but is concerned the new unit will overstretch staff even further, and she wants to ensure “that we don’t end up falling back in other areas where we have made progress.”
There is no inpatient mental health facility in the Virgin Islands, and many of the territory’s most vulnerable individuals are left untreated, commit crimes, and end up behind bars.
“We are the mental institution for the territory,” Testamark said. “We will have to work with the staff which we have.”
Ray said that many jurisdictions struggle with understaffing, and one of the key problems facing the Virgin Islands is the inefficiency of the prison itself. “How this campus is designed, the officers are too spread out,” making the prison is difficult to monitor without a large number of staff, Ray said.
“I honestly don’t know how they’re going to get out from under this because they will never have adequate staff to cover the posts.”
A new, better-designed prison “would virtually cover every area” that needs to be addressed in terms of financial, staffing, maintenance, and other issues, and “this facility is, I think, one of the single biggest impediments to getting us solidly on the road to sustainable compliance,” with the consent decree, Ray said.
Lewis questioned Testamark about what the Bureau is doing to achieve that goal, and “from the day I got here,” Testamark said she made it clear that, “we need a new facility.”
The lack of government funding is making that an impossibility, however, so Testamark said they’re looking into a “private partnership solution.”
“That is being actively explored?” Lewis said.
“Yes ma’am,” Testamark said.
In the meantime, “it is quite clear that progress is being made,” and there are “a lot of very positive and good things going on,” Lewis said, and said the next hearing will be held in April.
The prison has successfully kept COVID-19 from infecting inmates and staff, and Ray said the monitoring team was “very impressed” with the territory’s efforts despite the pandemic: “I think that’s a testament to their determination.”