The St. Thomas jail and the St. Croix prison are both clear of all active COVID-19 cases after outbreaks at both facilities, the Bureau of Corrections announced Friday.
“BOC medical staff remains vigilant and stands ready to take quick action and tackle any future situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release from Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood.
Staff at the jail, also known as the Criminal Justice Center, have conducted consistent mass testing for the 76 inmates and detainees, as well as all 35 correctional staff members and 17 civilian staff.
Staff at the prison, also known as Golden Grove or the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility, have tested all 133 inmates and detainees, as well as all 55 correctional staff members and 38 civilian staff.
There are no active cases as of Friday, staff members who are vaccinated have submitted proof, and those still unvaccinated will be required to show weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
“Of the previously reported positive cases among inmates, all have now recovered and have since tested negative. No inmate required hospitalization,” Callwood said.
Lockdowns at both the jail and prison have been lifted, “but with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. In-person visits, work details and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic.
Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected. Attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit,” according to Callwood. Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark said in a statement that, “the margins between life on the inside along with staff and vendors constantly maneuvering in and out the facility and transfers of incarcerated individuals makes it even more critical to follow concrete steps to minimize the COVID-19 risk at our facilities in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
The jail had a COVID-19 outbreak in August 2020, but the prison didn’t record its first case of COVID-19 among inmates until nearly a year later on July 27. The jail experienced another, smaller outbreak a short time later, first detected on Aug. 9.
Shortly before the outbreaks, the bureau ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated staff .
A total of seven inmates at the prison and seven at the jail tested positive — including one who tested positive after his arrest but before being transferred to Bureau custody — and at least one prison staff member tested positive over the course of the most recent outbreaks.