The Bureau of Corrections said Wednesday that seven prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, and Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark has ordered all staff to produce proof of vaccination or negative test results by today.
Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood said that based on reports from medical staff, all 133 inmates and detainees in the bureau’s custody were retested Tuesday, and “we have a total of seven inmates who tested positive and 126 inmates who tested negative. We have no current hospitalizations.”
At Golden Grove prison, also known as the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, “we have a total of 55 correctional officers and 38 civilian staff,” Callwood said. “Based on initial testing last week into this week, there were no positive cases reported for our staff at the facility.”
On July 30, Testamark issued a directive requiring mandatory COVID-19 testing of all staff.
The Bureau first learned of the COVID-19 outbreak at the prison on July 27, and as of July 30 five inmates had tested positive.
Testamark noted that since the five inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 “have been in BOC custody for more than a year and since none have left the facility nor received visitors since March 2020, it is more likely than not that they contracted the virus from staff who brought it into the facility,.”
All staff at the prison and St. Thomas jail are now required “to undergo weekly, mandatory COVID-19 testing or show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before entering any BOC facility,” Testamark said in her directive, adding it will “identify any staff who may be infected with the coronavirus and allow them to safely isolate at home.”
According to Callwood, all Bureau staff must either provide, by 5 p.m., “proof that they have taken the COVID-19 vaccine; or provide a positive COVID-19 antibody test taken within the last four months (which shows a prior COVID-19 infection); or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the last five days.”
The latest directive also reiterates disinfecting and cleaning requirements, and use of personal protective equipment and infection control protocols.
The Bureau is an official provider of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and was one of the first correctional agencies in the country to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all inmates, regardless of age or underlying conditions, according to Callwood. Twenty-nine inmates ranging in age from 20 to 66 have taken the Pfizer vaccine since the rollout began on Feb. 22.
The Bureau has made those vaccines available to all staff since February, and Testamark threatened disciplinary action or termination for unvaccinated staff.
“Staff are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by contacting the Head Nurse at either facility,” or by signing up for a free vaccine through the Health Department, Testamark wrote. “Failure to comply with any requirement related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 at Bureau facilities may result in progressive discipline, up to and including termination.”