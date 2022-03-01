ST. THOMAS — A man serving a five-year prison sentence for assault was arrested again and accused of repeatedly punching a Bureau of Corrections officer, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The incident occurred on Feb. 5 when a corrections officer conducting a head count at the St. Thomas jail called out to Kareem Joseph several times, with no response, according to the fact sheet.
The officer noticed that Joseph was covered from head to toe with a sheet and he continued to be unresponsive, so she pulled the sheet down and placed her hand on him while calling his name, according to the fact sheet.
Joseph spun around and became enraged, and the officer said she apologized and told him she was only conducting a wellness check.
Joseph began making a disturbance in the housing unit, and the officer said she ordered him to go to his cell but he refused and threatened her, according to the fact sheet.
The officer called for assistance and tried to usher Joseph back to his cell, but he “spun around and struck me with a closed fist, repeatedly, to the left side of my face,” according to the fact sheet.
The officer said she became disoriented and in fear for her life, and then began to defend herself, according to the fact sheet. Other officers responded and restrained Joseph.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and interfering with an officer. At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail on the new charge at $1,000, but he’s currently serving a prison sentence for a previous conviction.
Joseph pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree assault in 2019 under an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, and credit for time served in pretrial detention, according to court records.