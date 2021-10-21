A St. Thomas man serving a four-year prison sentence for burglary was charged with additional crimes after police said he was caught smuggling drugs.
Dionno Brooks, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with introduction of contraband into prison, possession with intent to distribute, and promoting prison contraband. He was returned to the Bureau of Corrections and appeared in court via videoconference Wednesday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
The incident that led to his latest arrest occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Criminal Justice Complex, also known as the St. Thomas jail, where Brooks is incarcerated.
A corrections officer called V.I. Police and reported that inmate Brooks was acting suspicious on work detail. The officer said Brooks had rushed out of the elevator ahead of him and walked quickly toward a garbage bin in the sally port of the Richard Callwood Command police station, located in the same building as the jail, according to an affidavit filed by police.
An officer responded and intercepted Brooks in the lobby “from his return from throwing out the garbage,” and Brooks hesitated and the officer “observed a huge bulge pointing out from the front of Mr. Brooks uniform pants,” according to the affidavit.
Police strip searched Brooks in the visitation room and found a large brown paper bag and empty Doritos bag that contained “two packages wrapped in gray duct tape and black electrical tape,” according to the affidavit.
Inside one of the packages, police said they found 1.5 ounces of marijuana, three lighters, rolling papers, and tobacco, while the other contained .8 ounces of marijuana.
Brooks was 16 when he and four others were charged with the beating death of 65-year-old William Hyde on St. Thomas. Prosecutors offered plea agreements for reduced conspiracy charges after defendants offered conflicting motives and the government decided not to bring the case to trial. Since then, Brooks has been in and out of custody for various crimes. He was arrested in 2020 and charged in two burglary cases after police said he broke into neighbors’ homes in Anna’s Retreat.
In court Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said Brooks pleaded guilty to one charge in September, and was sentenced to serve four years in prison, with credit for time served in pretrial detention.
“All he had to do was go outside, I believe, and discard the garbage,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales. Brooks was “given trust to do something, and even then, he can’t follow the law. So we view him as a danger, and we ask that the bail remain as set.”
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said Brooks was born and raised on St. Thomas, and has two young children.
Hermon-Percell set bail at $5,000 cash, and scheduled arraignment for Nov. 5.