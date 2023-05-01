ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at Carnival Village in Fort Christian parking lot Saturday night.
The incident occurred “after 10:00 p.m.” on Saturday inside the village, near the V.I. Legislature bus stop, police said in a news release Sunday.
The victim told police he was inside the Village when he “was approached and assaulted by a male who he knows,” according to police. “The male victim said after he was stabbed, he walked outside near the bus stop, where he notified a police officer of the incident. The victim sustained three puncture wounds from the assault; one to the left chest area and two to the stomach.”
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police did not say whether they have located the suspect or arrested anyone in connection with the stabbing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call 911 or Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5577. You may also contact the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
