V.I. Police are investigating two separate cases on St. Thomas and St. Croix in which pedestrians — a woman, 69, and man, 79 — were struck and killed by drivers, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The first incident occurred Monday morning when the woman was struck and killed by a U.S. Postal Service van, V.I. Police confirmed Wednesday.
Officers responded Monday morning to the area of Berne’s Alley, where the woman had been walking south in the area of Discount Travel when she was struck by a postal van reversing southward, according to the information from police.
“The operator of the van reversed, striking the female and drove over the female’s body,” according to police.
The victim died from her injuries, and “the Traffic Investigation Bureau is in the process of investigating this fatal incident,” according to police.
The statement from Dratte did not say what time the incident occurred, or whether the driver is facing possible criminal charges.
Police said the woman “has not been identified by next of kin.”
The second incident occurred on St. Croix at around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of 2 Plus 2 bar and restaurant in Estate La Grande Princesse.
An investigation determined that 79-year-old Howard Dyer walked out of the bar and began heading east, and stopped facing south in front of a crosswalk to wait for traffic heading eastbound, according to police.
When it appeared to be safe, Dyer started to cross the road in the crosswalk, heading toward the area where he’d parked his white pickup truck. Police said Dyer saw a green Suzuki Vitara speeding westbound towards him, “so he began to run southward while still in the crosswalk then was struck by the operator of the green Suzuki Vitara,” later identified as 29-year-old Sayif Brooks.
Dyer, who was well-known in the community as a former restaurateur and director of Consumer Affairs with the Department of License and Consumer Affairs, died at the scene. He was identified by a family member, police said.
Brooks was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing, according to police.