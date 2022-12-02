The St. Thomas community is mourning the drowning death of one of the island’s youngest residents, and members of the Jewish faith around the world are praying for the baby’s mother, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.
V.I. Police released a brief statement saying that officers and personnel from the V.I. Fire Emergency Medical Service and St. Thomas Rescue responded to a reported drowning in the area of Oasis Cove Marina in Frydenhoj at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.
“Upon arrival, VIPD Officers, Rescue Officers, Firefighters, and a good Samaritan rescued an adult female from the water and began lifesaving measures,” according to the statement.
Police said officers “were made aware that a child was also missing. Shortly after, an approximately four-month-old infant was recovered from the water.”
Both patients were transported to Schneider Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared the four-month-old girl dead.
The 40-year-old woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, where she remains on life support and has been declared brain dead, police spokesman Glen Dratte said Thursday.
Police have not yet identified the victim by name, and Dratte declined to provide more details about the circumstances of the drowning Thursday evening.
The Times of Israel reported that the victim was four-month-old Shterna Sarah, and the baby’s mother is Henya Federman, who serves as an emissary for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement on St. Thomas alongside her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman.
According to the report, “Israel’s Channel 12 said Thursday the family was on an outing when the baby fell into the water. Henya jumped in to save her, and her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman, followed, the report said. Local police are examining security camera footage from the scene to determine what happened, the network reported.”
Dratte said Thursday that those reports were not confirmed by V.I. police.
He said the death is under investigation, but could not say whether police obtained surveillance video from the area, or who else was on scene and went into the water to try and save the child and woman. Dratte also could not say whether the victim went into the water along a dock or shoreline, or describe the area where the drowning occurred.
Numerous unconfirmed online posts and international news reports have described the drowning as a tragic accident.
Chabad rabbis from around the globe, members of the Jewish faith, and friends and relatives have posted an outpouring of support and requests for prayers for the Federman family on social media.
An attempt by The Daily News to contact Chabad-Lubavitch of the Virgin Islands was unsuccessful Thursday.
Rabbi Asher and Henya Federman moved to the Virgin Islands with their family in 2005.
“Their goal is to reach out to every Jew by providing a wide variety of educational, religious, and social services. Their emphasis is on sharing the treasures of our tradition and affording every Jew the opportunity to experience his or her wonderful Jewish heritage,” according to the website.
Henya Federman grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and after graduating from Beis Chaya Mushka High School of Oak Park, Michigan, she continued her studies at the Bais Chana Teachers Seminary in Tzfat, Israel and majored in both early childhood and elementary school education.
“After their marriage, Henya and Asher moved to New York, where Asher taught at Ohel Chabad and Henya served as an early childhood teacher at Gan Chabad Preschool in Greenwich, Connecticut,” according to the website, and the couple also “co-directed the annual 600 participant International Shluchim Youth Convention and a winter camp in Arizona for Jewish children from across the globe.”
