The St. Thomas community is mourning the drowning death of one of the island’s youngest residents, and members of the Jewish faith around the world are praying for the baby’s mother, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

V.I. Police released a brief statement saying that officers and personnel from the V.I. Fire Emergency Medical Service and St. Thomas Rescue responded to a reported drowning in the area of Oasis Cove Marina in Frydenhoj at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

