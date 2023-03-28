Sailing

Graduates of the annual V.I. Professional Charter Association-sponsored Marine Apprenticeship Program can enter the workforce immediately with a paid, 12-month apprenticeship supported by the Labor Department, leading to their U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License.

 Photo by ORIEL BLAKE

ST. THOMAS — Applications are being accepted for the sixth annual V.I. Professional Charter Association-sponsored Marine Apprenticeship Program — held from June 22 to July 26 — for Virgin Islands residents between 18 and 29 years. All of the training is free.

