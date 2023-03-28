ST. THOMAS — Applications are being accepted for the sixth annual V.I. Professional Charter Association-sponsored Marine Apprenticeship Program — held from June 22 to July 26 — for Virgin Islands residents between 18 and 29 years. All of the training is free.
According to a news release, apprentice graduates can enter the workforce immediately with a paid, 12-month apprenticeship supported by the Labor Department, leading to their U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License.
This mentorship and scholarship program supports the apprentices in careers as paid crew, providing them with necessary sea time to obtain their captain’s license. Enrollment is open on a rolling basis.
More than half of the Marine Apprenticeship program graduates have successfully entered the workforce locally in the marine industry, according to the release.
One of the graduates is Kasheem Sexious, who is employed full time by the St. Thomas Yacht Club. Sexious is training to become a sailing instructor while gaining sea time in preparation to qualify for his captain’s license and is a principal trainer of junior sailing programs at the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
“My main interest in applying for the marine apprenticeship program was the broad opportunities to go very far, to become successful, more reliable, and able to do more than life on land permits,” Sexious said. “What I suggest for others who would like to follow in my footsteps is that if you see an opportunity to do great things with help from others to get you there, take it.”
Meanwhile, the VIPCA has announced that free registration is open for the RapierMed-sponsored Junior Sailing Summer Camp, from July 17 to 28. The camp is free to eligible public school students in the territory.
The Junior Sailing Summer Camp, held at the St. Thomas Yacht Club near Red Hook, offers teens between 13 and 17 years of age 10 days of learning to sail.
Swim lessons take place first — twice weekly — at 2 p.m., June 20 to July 13 at the St. Thomas Swimming Association pool. The sailing camp is on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 17 to July 28. Land and sea instruction includes understanding the parts of a boat, navigation skills, reading weather and conditions, safety basics and plenty of sailing.
Students who participate in the Junior Sailing Summer Camp have an opportunity to continue sailing via the year-round after-school IGY Marinas sailing program.