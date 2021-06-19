The Law Enforcement Planning Commission, through the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office for Victims of Crime, is making funds available for nonprofits and government agencies that assist crime victims.
The Victims of Crime Act program is funded by federal crimes fines, penalty assessments and forfeitures collected by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal courts.
The funds will be awarded to local support programs that provide direct services to crime victims such as crisis counseling, therapy, group treatment, shelter, criminal justice support and emergency legal advocacy.
Applications for funding are available at the Law Enforcement Planning Commission. For an application package, email sherri.abbott@lepc.vi.gov or angela.campbell@lepc.vi. gov. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on July 28.
For more information, call the LEPC office at 340-774-6400, ext. 203.
— Daily News Staff