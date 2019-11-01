ST. CROIX — Residents in Peter’s Rest and surrounding areas were without power for several hours Thursday after a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of propane overturned.
Multiple agencies are investigating the accident that caused the tractor-trailer truck to flip on its side, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the driver was transported to the Luis Hospital to be treated for injuries to his leg, Dratte said.
