TORTOLA— The United Kingdom has accepted a proposal for “shared responsibility” by the British Virgin Islands Government of National Unity to implement recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry Report, but residents won’t know the details until later this month as part of planned town hall-style meetings.
Premier Natalio Wheatley last week said that the meetings for residents of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke will kick off June 20, with times and locations to be announced.
On Wednesday, Wheatley released the 22-page proposal noting a commitment to implement “expeditiously” all of the report’s recommendations. The COI-recommended partial suspension of the Constitution, however, was not mentioned.
According to the proposal, the responsibility for delivering reform will be shared by the offices of the governor, the premier, members of his Cabinet, ministries of government and the House of Assembly.
In partnership with Wheatley, Rankin’s office would be responsible for monitoring the overall implementation of the COI’s recommendations over a two-year timetable, through July 2024. While Rankin will lead the implementation of recommendations in his areas of constitutional responsibility, Wheatley would also be responsible for carrying out his areas of constitutional responsibility — in concert with Rankin. He would also be responsible for coordinating between the ministers of government and the House of Assembly, and drive the legislative agenda relative to reform.
According to the proposal, the Cabinet will be responsible for passing policies necessary to implement the reforms which will require prioritization and allocation of resources, as well as legislative changes. Specifically, the Cabinet will ensure, among others:
• Full cooperation with all audits, investigations and reviews in the COI Report recommendations
• Immediate, appropriate action be taken in response to any findings of wrongdoing which might emerge from the audits and investigations conducted as a result of the COI Report recommendations
• Its members express full public support for implementation of individual COI Report recommendations, and overall reform program
• Members will not use ministerial discretion to override or circumvent agreed policies or laws
• Support for the broadest possible participation from across Virgin Islands society in the Constitutional review process
• A commitment to using the full term of the current House of Assembly to work on the implementation of the COI Report recommendations without proposing early elections
• That submission of monthly reports are delivered by each ministry and their departments for review by the governor and premier for their bilateral consultation on progress
• That submissions of quarterly updates are completed by all statutory boards to the premier and governor for review
• That submissions of written quarterly reports from all individuals leading reviews, investigations, and audits arising from the COI Report recommendations to the governor. These will include evaluation of progress made and level of cooperation encountered.
• Mandatory pre-review by the governor of any contract worth $100,000 or more which the government wishes to enter into before a contractual commitment is made, until further legislative amendments and constitutional changes are made in relation to public financial management
• Mandatory pre-review by the governor of any intended sale or distribution of Crown Land before the transaction takes place, until further legislative amendments and constitutional changes are made in relation to the disposal of Crown Land.
• Enhanced cooperation between the offices of the Premier and Governor via the establishment of an implementation unit to support the delivery of the COI Report recommendations.
According to the proposal, “the ultimate objectives of the reform process are to deliver justice where wrongdoing is found, engender a new culture in government in the handling of the public’s business, and ensure the effective functioning of the government institutions and systems that support good governance.”
Further, Wheatley said residents are at “the heart of the proposal” and implementation of the COI’s recommendations will have other meaningful benefits, such as improved infrastructure, improved delivery of public services and justice for all.
“These in turn will inspire greater confidence in the government’s ability to deliver for the people of the territory,” he said.