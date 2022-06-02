Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s 2023-24 Executive Budget anticipates an increase in tax revenues, including an additional $10 million expected from legal cannabis sales, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The territory has yet to implement the medicinal cannabis law that Bryan signed into law in 2019, and Bryan said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he intends to propose new legislation that would legalize cannabis for adult use.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, but the territory has been lagging behind many other jurisdictions in passing and implementing new cannabis laws.
The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board didn’t hold its first public meeting until January 2020, and the board has apparently been meeting for months without a quorum.
Despite not having the ability to legally vote, the board hired Hannah Carty as executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation, at a salary of $100,000.
Bryan said he “plans to call the Legislature into Special Session to address the Adult-Use Cannabis Act and he will give lawmakers plenty of time to consider the proposed measure,” according to the news release.
The proposed two-year executive budget “includes $919,493,992 in General Funds for Fiscal Year 2023 and $921,636,078 in General Funds for Fiscal Year 2024. The total operating budget including appropriated, non-appropriated, and federal funds is $1,333,735,753 and $1,325,418,495 in Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 respectively,” according to the news release.
“Once again we sent in a two-year budget. We believe that planning is essential and it is good to give the lawmakers a look at what we have coming up,” Bryan said during Tuesday’s weekly briefing at Government House.
“We’re approaching a point here where, yes, we’re stronger than ever, but we have to make sure that we don’t tip over that point where we create so many expenses for our government that we can’t handle it once we get over the COVID recovery and spending from the hurricane,” Bryan said. “We need to have a manageable budget so we never have to go through that 8 percent reduction or layoffs or anything like that again.”