Medical cannabis patients won’t have legal access to the drug in the Virgin Islands until April 2023 — at the absolute earliest — and the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board and Office of Cannabis Regulation remain firmly mired in bureaucracy.
The board met via videoconference Wednesday, where it became apparent that the OCR still isn’t ready to implement the territory’s medical cannabis law, and does not have adequate funding for enforcement officers or other basic necessities.
The V.I. Medical Cannabis Patient Care Act, which Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law in Jan. 2019, provided for a $500,000 loan from the General Fund for startup costs of the medical cannabis program. It also anticipated having marijuana regulations in place and registry cards to qualifying patients by the end of 2019.
But over the last three years, all timelines for the law’s implementation have repeatedly come and gone, and OCR Director Hannah Carty and Cannabis Advisory Board Chairwoman Catherine Kean cautioned that the most recent timeline presented at Wednesday’s meeting remains tentative and dependent on numerous factors.
“We want the general public to realize we never anticipated it taking this long to roll out,” Kean said. “The last three years have been very trying. And so, the $500,000 that we have been loaned to pay back, I guess we have been whittling away at that to some degree. And we’re just trying to really move forward. Once we get the rules and regulations out there and utilize this strategic plan, we can try to turn the corner so we can actually try and accrue some funding back, once we get the licenses out.”
It’s unclear how much of that $500,000 loan remains.
Carty said during the meeting that $250,000 was appropriated for the current fiscal year, and $250,000 has been set aside for 2023, but money can carry over from year to year. The 33rd Legislature also appropriated $250,000 from the General Fund to DLCA in 2020 for the purchase of “Cannabis-related software.”
“Keeping in mind that we have a $500,000 loan, realistically, how many persons are going to be able to assist you in the rollout of this Office of Cannabis regulation? Will we need to actually go back to the legislature now that we are fully composed and request a supplemental so that OCR can actually function not only efficiently, but properly?” DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista said.
“I think we’re going to need to actually go back to the legislature on some of these things to successfully roll out the program, we’re going to need two enforcement agents at the front end of the program through DLCA, and we also need to have an administrative person who can assist on processing and taking in applications so we can have a seamless transition throughout this rollout program,” Carty said.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, a former senator, said they’ll need to request additional funding if the program doesn’t start generating revenue soon, and OCR still needs to repay the $500,000 loan to the General Fund.
At least some of the $500,000 loan has been spent on paying Carty.
Despite not having a quorum of members, the board voted in September to hire Carty as OCR Director at an annual salary of $100,000 and has apparently been meeting privately for months.
Evangelista was finally confirmed by the Legislature as a Cannabis Board member on July 20. The board now has the minimum five of 11 seats filled to establish a quorum, and voted on July 28 to approve Carty’s hiring retroactive to Jan. 3.
But the board is continuing to function more like a private club than a government agency, and did not publish an agenda prior to Wednesday’s meeting or allow for public comment. After several members of the public entered questions or comments in the Zoom chat, the chat was disabled.
“At some point there should be an opportunity for public input at these meetings we are having, or we’re going to lose their interest, I think,” said board member Nelson.
Carty said the public will be allowed to speak at a town hall meeting on Aug. 31.
Carty gave a basic overview of their three-year plan, but continuously expressed reservation about sharing her work with the public.
“Are you going to actually go into the highlights of some of these sections you’re presenting to us?” Evangelista said.
Carty said she wants to make sure the plan is “approved” before it is available “for public consumption.”
Carty was also reluctant to publicly share the full timeline for licensing rollout.
“I think this is something that the general public is definitely going to want to be able to gain access to, so they can have that knowledge themselves,” Kean said.
“I can make sure this is posted once it is approved,” Carty said.
Carty and Evangelista have not responded to requests by The Daily News for a copy of the approved strategic plan, which has not been made public.
Carty did share the timeline for the rollout on screen during Wednesday’s meeting after prompting from Nelson.
She also reviewed changes made to the proposed regulations, including the addition of a lottery system for dispensary licenses, which may need to be “workshopped” further.
Kean said the lottery would only come into play if there were more qualified applicants than available licenses, but attorney Kye Walker said the change calls for a lottery of all applicants who already qualified under the merit-based ranking system.
That is a major change, Walker said.
“When you’re looking at these rules and regs and people in the industry are looking at this, whether it’s a merit-based or lottery system is a huge deal, that’s the headline,” Walker said.
Evangelista made a motion to change the provision so the lottery is only used in the event of a merit-based tie, and the board voted unanimously to approve the proposed regulations, which are expected to be published on the OCR website Friday.
The public will then have 30 days to comment on the draft rules and regulations, according to the updated timeline Carty presented at the meeting.
Evangelista said he wanted to “publicly thank Attorney Walker and all the other legal professionals who assisted in the background to get this piece of work out.”
It’s unclear how much of the OCR’s $500,000 loan has been spent on legal work to date.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Walker said in an email Wednesday that “I have not billed any time or sent any invoices to the OCR.”
Walker, a private attorney who also serves as legal counsel for the V.I. Public Finance Authority, did not respond to subsequent questions about whether she is advising the OCR for free.
For more information and to view the proposed regulations Friday, visit the Office of Cannabis Regulation website at ocr.vi.gov.