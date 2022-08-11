Medical cannabis patients won’t have legal access to the drug in the Virgin Islands until April 2023 — at the absolute earliest — and the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board and Office of Cannabis Regulation remain firmly mired in bureaucracy.

The board met via videoconference Wednesday, where it became apparent that the OCR still isn’t ready to implement the territory’s medical cannabis law, and does not have adequate funding for enforcement officers or other basic necessities.

