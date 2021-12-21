ST. CROIX — The prosecution in the trial of former Casino Control Commission contractor Stephanie Barnes, who is accused of using government funds for luxury trips and spending sprees, rested in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Barnes is charged with conspiring with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in government funds between 2015 and 2018.
Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
At issue Monday is whether FBI investigator Jennifer Doehring violated Barnes’ Fifth Amendment rights by not allowing her a lawyer when that intention was clear. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said he would not entertain oral motions to suppress — or allow such questions of testifiers in the jurors’ presence — but would allow attorneys to file motions in writing.
The video, about 40-minutes long and segmented into about 15 clips that allowed for the changing of DVDs used to record the interview, may not have seen the light of day were it not for the defense attorney’s unforced error.
“The defense statement about the [interview] opened the door — that’s why I allowed it,” Molloy said of the FBI’s recorded interview with Barnes advising her of her arrest and the indictment. “That statement is clear — she invoked her rights to counsel at least three times and the questioning should have stopped.”
Doehring, who was recalled to the stand by the prosecution Monday, said she began advising Barnes of her rights at 10:51. It took Barnes until 11 a.m., however, to sign it, as she went off on a tangent about Golden’s manipulation.
In the video shown to jurors, Barnes is seen wearing a black cap, and a green cardigan over a black and white top and black slacks. Doehring tells her that Golden is in another room and that Barnes was under arrest following an indictment.
“I’m indicted for what?” Barnes asked incredulously.
Doehring attempts to read off the charges.
“What? Indicted? Me?” Barnes asks, pointing inwards with both hands toward her chest, a motion she kept repeating.
“For forgery. Me?” Barnes asked. “For receipt of government property, for fraud against the government? Me?” she asked, before covering her face with both hands and weeping.
After Barnes calmed down, the agent said “you’re being arrested today on an arrest warrant.”
“OK,” Barnes responded.
“They had me as a partner of hers and I’m not a partner of anyone. I spoke to the AG [sic] and explained to him the things — because she is very manipulative.”
“Stop talking,” Doehring is heard saying, adding that she would like to talk to Barnes, but that she also has a right to a lawyer.
“I am not a thief. I have not procured a contract with Anne Golden and the Casino Commission. She has manipulated me. I wanted so bad to talk to [unintelligible] who came into my office,” Barnes said.
Barnes said she was being called a “lesbian” and that Golden was exacting revenge “because I didn’t want to enter into a relationship with her. She’s manipulative. She’s enjoying this. All she has to do is come clean instead of putting me through this,” she said through more tears.
She told Doehring, “I want to speak to you, I want to speak my truth [but] I’m an intelligent person — and I need to have someone here” adding “I am never going to lie to you about anything. I don’t have any government property. I have a contract and followed that contract. I have no government property — how can you indict me and say I did those things?”
At one point she asks “what’s going to happen to me today. I want to know. This woman made me change from studying autism.”
Barnes’s previous attorney, Pamela Colon, filed a motion to suppress her statements to the FBI in 2019 when the case was assigned to former Judge Curtis Gomez, arguing that she was denied her right to counsel by her brother, attorney Michael Joseph.
The video shows the FBI agent advising Barnes of her right to speak to a lawyer before she’s asked any questions, and Barnes responded, “I need to call my brother then,” according to the motion.
The FBI agent asked if Joseph was a lawyer, and Barnes explained that he was.
The agent repeatedly asked whether Barnes was requesting a lawyer, and Barnes said clearly that “Yeah. I want to speak to my brother because I didn’t do those things,” according to the motion.
The FBI agent didn’t provide Barnes access to Joseph “and instead continues with the interrogation as if no request for counsel has been made,” according to the motion.
The agent kept referring to the conversation about Barnes’ son, but “this intimidation and coercion tactic did not work,” and Barnes told the agent that “I am also a very intelligent person and I know that I need to have someone here,” according to the motion. “No attorney was called and the interrogation of Ms. Barnes continued without providing her the representation she requested.”
Molloy said Monday that he would allow Webster to cross-examine Doehring as to the “trustworthiness” of the interview — not on possible violation of Barnes’ Fifth Amendment rights.
Doehring also testified about several checks written to Barnes from the V.I. Casino Commission, for which no related invoice was found during the FBI investigation.
Among those were checks for:
• $10,000 dated Jan. 29, 2018.
• $10,000 dated April 5, 2018.
• $2,000 dated May 2, 2018.
• $5,000 dated May 25, 2018.
• $2,200 dated June 1, 2018.
• $5,000 dated June 25, 2018.
• $5,000 dated July 6, 2018.
• $8,500 dated July 15, 2018.
• $8,750 dated Aug. 13, 2018.
Francis Benjamin, general manager of Caravelle Hotel, testified Monday about emails to and from Golden paving the way for Barnes to be paid training fees as much as $250 per person. Benjamin, who once worked as the HR manager for Divi casino before joining Caravelle Hotel shortly after it opened in 2016, said Golden threatened her with the potential loss of a gaming license, among others, if she didn’t do as the chairwoman ordered.
Benjamin, who said she is a former board member of UVICELL, testified Monday that she attempted to use the program to train her employees in business writing. According to Benjamin, Golden said the University of the Virgin Islands program was not certified to teach such a course, before nudging her toward Barnes, who Golden said was the only trainer sanctioned by the Casino Commission.
Golden’s lengthy emails, and in some cases letters, that urged Benjamin to reach out to Barnes for training, were entered into evidence.
Defense attorney Martial Webster objected at one point, saying he couldn’t immediately recall whether the prosecution had shared one of those letters in full, noting the “90,000 documents to go through.” When he kept repeating it, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy admonished lightly: “Calm down” and “stop saying 90,000 documents.”
There was a bit of levity with Molloy correcting Webster that the hotel was not the “Caravelle Arcade” as Webster kept referring to it.
Even the pandemic factored in to the trial with the witness stand being sanitized after every testifier completed their testimony.
Webster has said he intends to call between five to 10 defense witnesses to testify.