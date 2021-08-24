A man charged with raping a 12-year-old child on St. Thomas is facing a possible life prison sentence if convicted.
Jose Andres Rosario Espinal, 38, of Estate Bovoni, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, aggravated child abuse, child abuse and obscene and indecent conduct.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release that he is accused of sexually assaulting a child on July 26 at Vessup Beach. Unable to post $250,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
In court, he referred to himself by the last name “Rosario,” and Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell advised him that he could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
The court provided a copy of the warrant with a list of charges, but a police affidavit with further details of the case has not been made public.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said Rosario is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old child, and prosecutors say they have “video evidence from a Ring camera which clarifies and supports the child’s recantation of the events on that night.” Barraco was referring to the Ring brand of home surveillance cameras.
Rosario was arrested in 2009 for domestic violence assault but he was not convicted, Barraco said.
Despite his lack of criminal history, Barraco said Rosario is a danger to the community “based on the heinous nature of the crimes he’s alleged to have committed,” and is a flight risk because he’s facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars, and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Norkaitis said Rosario was born in the Dominican Republic and lived on St. Croix for about 15 years before relocating to St. Thomas a year ago.
Rosario is employed as a construction worker and “does assert his innocence very strenuously in this case,” Norkaitis said.
“I think the people’s case here was strong. It was an investigation that was able to secure video surveillance, reportedly medical reports, the mother’s observation, the victim’s statement. And looking at the criminal exposure that Mr. Rosario faces — the possibility of life imprisonment — I do consider him a great flight risk,” Hermon-Percell said.
The judge reviewed information provided by police and noted that “allegedly he told the victim, ‘Tomorrow we are going to finish.’ I consider him both a danger — clear danger — to that alleged victim, and a flight risk.”
She followed Barraco’s recommendation and ordered that bail remain set at $250,000 cash, or double that amount if he chooses to post property.