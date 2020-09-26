ST. THOMAS — A woman who was shot in the face in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Wednesday afternoon told investigators that the suspect had been hunting her for months, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The suspect, Jahkeel Clarke, was arrested Thursday and charged with several crimes, including first-degree attempted murder.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Clarke “not only confessed to the matter, he gave them the gun, he brought in the car — so that is rarely done.”
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the area of Island Linen on Kronprindsens Gade, and police recovered surveillance footage from the Chill Spot Bar, according to the probable cause fact sheet.
The video showed a vehicle pull up and “it appears that a shot was fired, as the crowd jumped back and looked toward the vehicle,” which then fled the scene, “speeding away on Kronprindsens Gade,” according to police.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her face and neck, and Scales said she has been released from the hospital.
Public Defender Frederick Johnson said even 10% of Clarke’s $100,000 bail would be an undue burden, but V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell recounted the nature of his crime.
“I’m supposed to just disregard all of that?” Hermon-Percell asked.
According to police, the victim and her boyfriend had previously reported stalking incidents, and Clarke had even shot at the boyfriend before in the area of Kirwan Terrace.
Police also noted in the fact sheet that Clarke had himself been the victim of a shooting on Dec. 16, when he was shot five times in the right hand, chest, left hip, and abdomen.
The judge ordered his bail be set at $100,000, and if released, he must remain on 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring.
He is scheduled to appear in court again for arraignment on Oct. 9.