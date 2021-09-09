Federal prosecutors say a witness in the case against Alfredo Bruce Smith, a track coach and hall monitor at Charlotte Amalie High School charged with filming himself raping multiple students, reported Smith’s actions to school administrators in 2019.
Despite the report, Smith remained employed at the school and kept raping children for at least a year, and was communicating with children on Facebook until at least July, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker.
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham did not respond to several questions from The Daily News on Wednesday, including what — if anything — was done in response to the 2019 report. When the witness made the report, “the school administrator indicated that the defendant would be contacted about the incident. If the administrator did in fact speak with the defendant, that report did nothing to stop the defendant from sexually assaulting minors and producing child pornography,” Baker wrote in a motion filed Tuesday. “Agents recovered evidence of a December 2020 recording of the defendant in the high school preparing to record a video of him sexually assaulting a minor. The video specifically shows the defendant preparing the camcorder, walking around the classroom naked with the victim also naked, and assaulting the victim on a couch.”
Graham did not respond to questions about how long Smith, 50, has been employed at the school, or whether he is currently on paid administrative leave.
Smith is listed as an Education Department employee on the V.I. Personnel Department website, earning a salary of $39,532. He has no known prior arrests.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on Sept. 1 charging Smith with sexual exploitation of a child, also referred to as production of child pornography. He was arrested the same day and has been jailed ever since.
On Friday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller held a detention hearing where she ordered Smith released from custody on a $20,000 unsecured bond, meaning that he would not have to post any cash, but would be liable for that amount should he violate the conditions of release. One of those conditions was that he live with a third-party custodian under electronic monitoring, which requires a landline telephone be installed.
But after prosecutors filed a flurry of motions Tuesday asking for the “erroneous” release order to be reversed, Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell said Smith would not fight efforts to keep him behind bars while he’s awaiting trial.
One of the motions filed by Baker detailed the timeline of the federal criminal case, which began in April when “Witness 1 reported that multiple boys were being molested by the defendant.”
Baker said it wasn’t the first time the witness had tried to alert authorities about the accusations against Smith. “In 2019, Witness 1 reported the matter to the school’s administration, but after not being satisfied with the school’s response, took further steps, including reporting the matter to Homeland Security Investigations,” according to the motion.
Federal investigators contacted multiple victims, and “some were afraid to speak. Other victims gave statements indicating that they had been molested or raped by the defendant,” Baker wrote. “Other evidence obtained based upon federal search warrants shows that for at least 6 years the defendant routinely raped and solicited child pornography from known and unknown minor male students, some as young as 13-years-old and as early as in the 9th grade.”
Smith, “has engaged students in acts of sexual intercourse on-campus, off-campus, and on school-sponsored trips off-island,” according to the motion. “Evidence obtained also indicates that the defendant has also raped minor male siblings of victims he exploited.”
She added that Smith would sometimes use the school’s van to transport victims for sex, and he amassed an online trove of child pornography.
“The defendant’s Facebook account is filled with dozens of photographs and sex videos of minor boys in this community and their genitals created over a course of years,” Baker wrote.
Additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing, Baker wrote, including “possession and transfer of child pornography and various local sexual assault charges. This case involves over 10 victims with a span of time of at least six years. The crimes defendant is alleged to have committed are serious and impact the most vulnerable population in our community — minor children.”
If released from jail, there is “serious risk” that Smith might try to obstruct justice and “threaten, injure, or intimidate” witnesses or victims, Baker argued.
The school has been operating virtually since March 2020, but Smith “has continued to commit these acts while not in a physical building. Defendant remains a danger to this community if he is allowed to go back home to a setting where he was able to perpetrate his crimes over a course of years,” she wrote.
“In addition to the report to the school, the defendant was contacted on Facebook in January 2021 by another witness who informed the defendant that minors reported what he had been doing, and that the defendant needed to stop. The defendant dismissed the witness on Facebook, blocked the witness and continued to contact minors,” Baker wrote. “In fact, the defendant continued to make contact with minors on Facebook through July of 2021. The fact that the defendant continued to contact minors even when faced with the possibility of being reported, shows that the defendant has no fear nor conscience.”
Baker concluded by saying that the evidence “is overwhelming.” Smith is facing at least 15 to 30 years behind bars if convicted, but “it is likely he will face additional counts for his conduct raising the maximum amount of time far beyond his natural life.”
Attached to the motion were exhibits showing evidence against Smith, including what appears to be a photograph of a classroom couch arranged as a bed, and Facebook conversations between Smith and witnesses from 2016 and July of this year.
Campbell filed a motion Wednesday saying that Smith was withdrawing the release plan given to the magistrate judge at the detention hearing, rendering the government’s motion to revoke release “effectively moot.”
Smith is still “reserving his right to seek his release should circumstances change and should he provide an alternate release plan,” Campbell wrote.