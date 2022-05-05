British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie was granted $500,000 bail Wednesday, but the order has been stayed pending appeal by federal prosecutors who say Fahie is a danger to the community and could flee before he’s brought to trial on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.
Prosecutors also responded to Fahie’s claim that he has immunity from arrest as BVI Premier, and said it has no legal merit.
“The Executive Branch of the United States Government does not recognize the British Virgin Islands as a sovereign state, or that Fahie is entitled to any immunity from this prosecution. Accordingly, the Defendant does not and cannot enjoy immunity as a head of state or government,” according to the response filed Tuesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederic Shadley.
Fahie, 51, and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, 60, were arrested in Miami on April 28, and appeared before Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes for a detention hearing Wednesday, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Maynard’s son, Kadeem Maynard, was arrested on St. Thomas, and is being transferred to Florida to face prosecution.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to court documents. They were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
“During the spring of 2022, the Defendants conspired to import approximately 27,000 kilograms of cocaine into the United States, and to launder millions of dollars in drug proceeds from the United States to the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”),” according to the motion for detention without bail filed by prosecutors. “Both Defendants accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to allow for the safe passage of cocaine through the BVI, and planned to receive millions more as part of their ongoing conspiracy.”
Fahie is facing 20 years in prison “at the very low end,” according to the motion. “Instead of fulfilling his oath of office, and carrying out his duties as required, Fahie did the exact opposite. He accepted bribes, committed crimes, worked with drug dealers, and agreed to pay bribes. He was approached by a purported member of the Sinaloa Cartel with a lucrative criminal opportunity, and instead of turning the cartel in, he joined them. Through this investigation, it has become clear that Fahie is corrupt to the core.”
Prosecutors also asked that Maynard remain jailed.
“In addition to her conspiracy to import thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the United States with Fahie, Maynard helped her son Kadeem set up his own side deal for 60 kilograms a month. Kadeem explained that he had been involved in drug trafficking for a long time, and his mother Maynard observed and approved,” according to the motion. “Instead of fulfilling her role as Director of Ports, and upholding the laws of her own country, Maynard sold out to the highest bidder.”
Maynard’s detention hearing was continued to Friday.
Otazo-Reyes set bail for Fahie at $500,000, but granted prosecutors’ request to stay that bond pending an appeal, which must be filed by today, according to public court records available online Wednesday. She also rescheduled Fahie’s arraignment from May 13 to May 25.
