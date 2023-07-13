Detective Delberth Phipps

The V.I. Police Department is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of Police Detective Delberth Ian Phipps Jr. on Friday in the courtyard of the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex on St. Thomas.

Federal prosecutors say Richardson Dangleben Jr. is too dangerous to be released from jail while he awaits trial for the murders of Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr..

The V.I. Police Department meantime is preparing to mourn Phipps at a vigil set for Friday night, and preparations are being made for his body to lie in state later this month.

