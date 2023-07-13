Federal prosecutors say Richardson Dangleben Jr. is too dangerous to be released from jail while he awaits trial for the murders of Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr..
The V.I. Police Department meantime is preparing to mourn Phipps at a vigil set for Friday night, and preparations are being made for his body to lie in state later this month.
Dangleben, 51, had been released on bond in the shooting death of 68-year-old Jennings on Feb. 24 in Hospital Ground when he shot and killed Phipps, 42, on July 4. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for a detention hearing on the later charge Monday.
“Not a single member of the community is safe,” if Dangleben is released from jail, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Conley and Kyle Payne argued in a motion for detention filed Wednesday.
“The community has tragically learned that Court orders are completely meaningless and ineffectual in curbing Defendant’s violent and homicidal behavior. Hence, the safety of the community can only be guaranteed if Defendant is detained pending trial,” according to the motion.
In the February incident, Dangleben claimed he shot Jennings in self defense, but witnesses contradicted that assertion, and Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis found probable cause for his arrest.
Norkaitis allowed him to be released to his parents’ custody after they posted their $160,000 home to secure his $80,000 bond, and ordered Dangleben to stay away from Hospital Ground and not possess any weapons while the case was pending.
Dangleben is a licensed gun owner, and police confiscated the weapon he used to shoot Jennings after his first arrest.
On July 4, Dangleben returned to Hospital Ground at around 7:54 a.m., in violation of court orders, according to the motion for detention.
Police responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen who reported a “shirtless, African American male in the Hospital Ground neighborhood who was wearing a bulletproof vest and appeared to have a gun in his back pocket,” according to the motion.
Two minutes later, V.I. Police Officer Shahim Skeete was dispatched to conduct a check of the area, and Officer Anisha Smith and Phipps also said they would travel to Hospital Ground to assist, according to the motion.
Skeete approached the man, later identified as Dangleben, and asked if he had any weapons. Dangleben responded, “No, no, listen, I good,” before speeding away in a green sport utility vehicle, according to the motion.
Skeete returned to his marked patrol car, activated his lights and sirens, and followed Dangleben through “Jah Yard,” according to the motion.
“At the same time, Detective Phipps entered ‘Jah Yard’ from the opposite direction in an unmarked police car with flashing blue lights,” according to the motion.
Skeete rounded a corner and saw Dangleben “standing outside his vehicle holding what appeared to be a black assault rifle. Skeete also observed Det. Phipps facing Defendant with his police-issued rifle drawn. Both Det. Phipps and Defendant began exchanging gunfire,” according to the motion.
Skeete got out of his car and fired at Dangleben, who “turned to face Officer Skeete and fired several shots at him. Defendant then returned to his vehicle and appeared to be reloading his firearm but began to move away from his vehicle and laid on the ground,” according to the motion.
Police detained Dangleben and transported him to Schneider Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
“Det. Phipps sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower left abdominal after being fired upon by Defendant which resulted in his death,” according to the motion.
Inside Dangleben’s vehicle, police found a loaded .223 caliber rifle and a .45 caliber handgun, neither of which had a decipherable serial number, according to the motion.
Officers also found two high-capacity magazines capable of holding 45 rounds of .223 ammunition, seven boxes of .223 ammunition totaling 120 rounds, and one .45 caliber magazine with four rounds, according to the motion.
Dangleben was charged with murdering Phipps while he was in performance of his official duties, and is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
“Added to this brutally egregious and heinous crime, is the fact that Phipps’ murder was allegedly committed while Defendant was on bail facing first degree murder charges in Superior Court. Even more, Defendant attempted to murder a second officer while on bail by firing several rounds at Officer Skeete,” according to the motion. “With over 120 rounds available to him, Defendant’s sole intention was to kill and endangering members of this community.”
Prosecutors added that he was charged with the first murder in the local court, and “was shown extraordinary leniency in Superior Court and has proven in the present case that no release condition set by this court will guarantee the public’s safety.”
The V.I. Police Department is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of Phipps on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex on St. Thomas.
The community is invited to attend, and the vigil will be streamed live on the V.I. Police Facebook page, and the Government House Facebook page.
Phipps will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Government House on St. Thomas. A second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the University of Virgin Islands’ Elridge W. Blake Sport and Fitness Center with funeral services following thereafter, according to information contained in his obituary.
