Federal prosecutors have responded to claims Stephanie Barnes made against several people involved in her trial, and said her accusations of conspiratorial bias are blatant lies made in a desperate attempt to further delay sentencing.
Barnes, who is awaiting sentencing in a Puerto Rico jail, was found guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden, and is likely facing up to eight years in prison.
She filed a sprawling 18-page affidavit on June 1, demanding that U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy recuse himself from further proceedings, and accusing him of favoring Golden based on family friendships.
Molloy ordered prosecutors to respond to the motion, and Criminal Chief Jill Koster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye filed their opposition Monday.
They wrote that Barnes’ affidavit “contains blatant falsehoods,” and “fails to cite the trial transcript or the record more broadly in support of any of her claims. And her affidavit is merely a pastiche of untruths, post-hoc rationalizations, and abject speculation which falls short of meeting her burden to bring about the Court’s recusal.”
A jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
The 12-page filing did not address all of Barnes’ many claims against several people, but said there’s no evidence to support any of the accusations. Prosecutors also noted that at least one individual, defense investigator Antonio “Ricky” Messer, has publicly and “expressly denied” having a conversation with Molloy about the case, as Barnes claimed in her affidavit.
Prosecutors dismissed Barnes’ accusations as ridiculous, and wrote that, “perhaps most startling is Barnes’ assertion that the Court engaged in ‘behavioral manipulation’ of the jury by asking them if they enjoyed the lunches and snacks provided during the course of the trial. This is a preposterous allegation, aimed at creating a malign impression over the routine provision of meals to the jury. If that were enough to support recusal, it would require the recusal of nearly every judge, and possibly the retrial of nearly every case, that has gone to trial in this country.”
Koster and Rikhye added that the government is willing to investigate the claims made by Barnes, if necessary.
“However, the government does not believe any such investigation is required for the Court to reject all of Barnes’ claimed grounds for its recusal,” they wrote.
Unlike Barnes, Golden admitted her guilt and signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. Golden was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
Barnes chose to take her case to trial, but was not able to convince jurors she was innocent.
Now, prosecutors say Barnes is making a last-ditch attempt to find a judge more likely to grant her outstanding motion for acquittal and a new trial, “and in hopes of being sentenced by a judge less familiar with her history and characteristics and the nature and extent of her criminal activity as well as her complete unwillingness to take responsibility for her past actions.”
Defense attorney Martial Webster has repeatedly and unsuccessfully requested to be relieved of his duty to represent Barnes, and prosecutors emphasized in Monday’s filing that Webster did not certify that the claims in Barnes’ affidavit were made in good faith.
Prosecutors argued that attorney certification is a necessary “check on abuse of the recusal process” and Barnes’ motion for recusal should be denied “on that basis alone.”
Molloy has not yet ruled on the motion for recusal or other outstanding defense motions, and a sentencing date has not been scheduled. He has ordered the parties to file sentencing recommendations by June 30.